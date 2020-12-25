The following closures are related to the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed today and Jan. 1.
State of Wyoming – Closed today and Jan. 1.
Laramie County – Closed today and Jan. 1.
City of Cheyenne – Closed today. Closing at noon Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today and Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed and buses will not operate today. Offices close at noon Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today, as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Family Planning closed today and Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today and Jan. 1; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today. Closes at noon Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed today and Jan. 1.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Landfill, Transfer Station and Compost Facility closed today. Trash scheduled for pickup today will instead be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Countryside Disposal – Closed today. Trash will instead be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Closed today. Trash scheduled for pickup today was instead picked up Thursday. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Flyte Sanitation – Closed today. Trash will instead be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today and Jan. 1.
Laramie County Community College – No classes until Jan. 19.
Laramie County School District 1 – No classes until Jan. 4.
Laramie County School District 2 – No classes until Jan. 4.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No classes until Jan. 4.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes until Jan. 4.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Laramie County Library – Closed today. Closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries today. Closed, no deliveries Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today and Dec. 31.