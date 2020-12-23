The following closures are related to the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Friday and Jan. 1.
State of Wyoming – Closed Friday and Jan. 1.
Laramie County – Closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday. Closing at noon Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday and Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed and buses will not operate Thursday and Friday. Offices close at noon Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Thursday and Friday, as well as Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Family Planning closed Wednesday through Friday, and Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Thursday and Friday. Closes at noon Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Jan. 1.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station and Compost Facility closed Thursday and Friday, though the Transfer Station will remain open for dumping Thursday. Landfill closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Countryside Disposal – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Thursday, Dec. 24. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
Flyte Sanitation – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday, Dec. 26. The same schedule will be in place the following week for New Year’s.
School/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
Laramie County Community College – No classes until Jan. 19.
Laramie County School District 1 – No classes until Jan. 4.
Laramie County School District 2 – No classes until Jan. 4.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No classes until Jan. 4.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes until Jan. 4.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday and Friday. Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Laramie County Library – Closed Thursday and Friday. Closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries Thursday and Friday. Closed, no deliveries Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Thursday and Dec. 31.