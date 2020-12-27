The following closures are related to the upcoming New Year’s holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Friday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Friday.

Laramie County – Closed Friday.

City of Cheyenne – Closing at noon Thursday, closed Friday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices close at noon Thursday; closed Friday.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Thursday and Friday. Family Planning closed Wednesday through Friday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closes at noon Thursday; closed Friday.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed Friday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station and Compost Facility closed Thursday and Friday, though the Transfer Station will remain open for dumping Thursday. Landfill closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday, Jan. 2.

Countryside Disposal – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday, Jan. 2.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31.

Flyte Sanitation – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday, Jan. 2.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Friday.

Laramie County Community College – No classes until Jan. 19.

Laramie County School District 1 – No classes until Jan. 4.

Laramie County School District 2 – No classes until Jan. 4.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – No classes until Jan. 4.

STRIDE Learning Center – No classes until Jan. 4.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday and Friday.

Laramie County Library – Closes at 6 p.m. Thursday; closed Friday.

Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries Thursday and Friday.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Thursday.

Margaret Austin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s local government reporter. She can be reached at maustin@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3152. Follow her on Twitter at @MargaretMAustin.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus