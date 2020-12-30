The following closures are related to the upcoming New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Friday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Friday.
Laramie County – Closed Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closing at noon Thursday, closed Friday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices close at noon Thursday; closed Friday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Thursday and Friday. Family Planning closed today through Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closes at noon Thursday; closed Friday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station and Compost Facility closed Thursday and Friday, though the Transfer Station will remain open for dumping Thursday. Landfill closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday.
Countryside Disposal – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Thursday.
Flyte Sanitation – Closed Friday. Trash scheduled for pickup Friday will instead be picked up Saturday.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Friday.
Laramie County Community College – No classes until Jan. 19.
Laramie County School District 1 – No classes until Jan. 4.
Laramie County School District 2 – No classes until Jan. 4.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No classes until Jan. 4.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes until Jan. 4.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County Library – Closes at 6 p.m. Thursday; closed Friday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries Thursday and Friday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Thursday.