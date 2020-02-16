The following closures are related to the upcoming Presidents Day holiday, Monday, Feb. 17:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday, but Legislature in session.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed and buses will not operate Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Monday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for Monday was done Saturday, Feb. 15.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Monday.
Laramie County School District 2 – Regular school day.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No school Monday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No school Monday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Regular hours Monday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Monday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed, no deliveries Monday. Meals on Wheels operations will also be closed Tuesday for unrelated reasons.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Regular hours Monday.