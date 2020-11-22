The following closures are related to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday, Nov. 26:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Thursday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Thursday.
Laramie County – Closed Thursday and Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Thursday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station and Compost Facility closed Wednesday and Thursday, though the Transfer Station will remain open for dumping Wednesday. Landfill closed Thursday. Trash scheduled for pickup on Thursday will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28. Please have containers out by 6 a.m.
Countryside Disposal – Trash scheduled for pickup on Thursday will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash scheduled for pick-up on Thursday will be picked up Friday, Nov. 27, with Friday pick-up proceeding as usual.
Flyte Sanitation – Trash pick-up scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County Community College – No classes all week starting Monday, Nov. 23. The college will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Laramie County School District 2 – No school Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Early release Tuesday. No classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Thursday. Pool opens at 7 a.m. Friday, and no child care is available.
Laramie County Library – Closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Closed Thursday and Friday. Closes at 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The food pantry will reopen Monday, Nov. 30.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries Thursday and Friday.