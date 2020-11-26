The following closures are related to today’s Thanksgiving holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed today.
State of Wyoming – Closed today.
Laramie County – Closed today and Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today and Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate today and Friday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today and Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today and Friday.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed today and Friday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash scheduled for pickup today will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28. Please have containers out by 6 a.m.
Countryside Disposal – Trash scheduled for pickup today will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash scheduled for pick-up today will be picked up Friday, Nov. 27, with Friday pick-up proceeding as usual.
Flyte Sanitation – Trash pick-up scheduled for today will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.
Laramie County Community College – No classes all week. The college will be closed today and Friday.
Laramie County School District 1 – No school today and Friday.
Laramie County School District 2 – No school today and Friday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – No classes today and Friday.
STRIDE Learning Center – No classes today and Friday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today. Pool opens at 7 a.m. Friday, and no child care is available.
Laramie County Library – Closed today and Friday. Closes at 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today. The food pantry will reopen Monday, Nov. 30.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries today and Friday.