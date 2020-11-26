The following closures are related to today’s Thanksgiving holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed today.

State of Wyoming – Closed today.

Laramie County – Closed today and Friday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today and Friday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate today and Friday.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today and Friday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today and Friday.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed today and Friday.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash scheduled for pickup today will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28. Please have containers out by 6 a.m.

Countryside Disposal – Trash scheduled for pickup today will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Trash scheduled for pick-up today will be picked up Friday, Nov. 27, with Friday pick-up proceeding as usual.

Flyte Sanitation – Trash pick-up scheduled for today will be picked up Saturday, Nov. 28.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed today and Friday.

Laramie County Community College – No classes all week. The college will be closed today and Friday.

Laramie County School District 1 – No school today and Friday.

Laramie County School District 2 – No school today and Friday.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – No classes today and Friday.

STRIDE Learning Center – No classes today and Friday.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today. Pool opens at 7 a.m. Friday, and no child care is available.

Laramie County Library – Closed today and Friday. Closes at 4 p.m. Saturday.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today. The food pantry will reopen Monday, Nov. 30.

Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no deliveries today and Friday.

