CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials is hosting its annual conference on April 23 and 24 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne.
WYO-NAHRO’s mission is to raise awareness of the need for safe, accessible and affordable housing and to strengthen our communities for the citizens of Wyoming.
Conference sessions include topics such as affordable housing; tenant and landlord best practices; drug recognition and connecting with law enforcement; and fair housing training.
The Wyoming Business Council is sponsoring two community-focused sessions:
Understanding the approaches that focus on affordable/sustainable housing versus attainable market/workforce housing
A workshop on building an affordable housing strategy
Visit wyo-nahro.org/conference for more information and to register.