CHEYENNE - Downtown Cheyenne was buzzing with excitement on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown, from the Wyoming State Capitol down to the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, waiting for the cannon to fire.
While Friday was technically the first of Cheyenne Frontier Days, complete with a sold-out concert from Garth Brooks, the thrilled chatter among people lining the streets that Saturday was really the kick-off.
The parade would begin at 9 a.m., but people had started to gather downtown as early as 7:30 a.m., if not even earlier. That was the way you could guarantee a good spot to not only see the parade, but also to get a reprieve from the hot July sun.
Mike and Jessica Gretka moved to Cheyenne with their family in 2019 at the beginning of July, leaving them no time to attend any Frontier Days events. Their plan was to take the family out and have a great time in 2020.
Well, those plans were canceled, put on hold until this year.
So Saturday was the first Frontier Days parade for the Gretka family, and their children were quite excited at the possibility of candy being given out (their hopes were fulfilled).
“I work for Reiman Corp., which is a local company, and they are very encouraging of all their employees taking full advantage of CFD, so I had to get the full experience,” Jessica Gretka said.
Mike Gretka said he was excited to see the number of people out early on a Saturday morning, spending time downtown and their money at local businesses, such as Beach Please Drink Company, where the family stopped by before the parade.
“I think it’s important to get everyone out of the house and outside to see everything and the community as a whole,” he said.
Not much farther down from the Gretka family, Judy Millar and Joe Crumb were basking in celebration at the parade, which definitely wasn’t their first.
“Yesterday, we went out west of Laramie into the Snowy Ranges and climbed Sugarloaf Mountain, got to the top and I asked this lady to marry me,” Crumb said. “She said yes, which was even better.”
Millar and Crumb have been coming to Frontier Days for the past few years from Austin, Texas, although Crumb is a Rawlins native. The two agreed every parade they attend in Texas is compared to Frontier Days, and none live up to what Cheyenne offers.
“Frontier Days being back means freedom is back or opened up and it’s a privilege, something not to ever take for granted,” Crumb said. “You can lose a lot of these great events real fast, but this is the old American West and to see horses and wagons like this is just fantastic.”
The parade kicked off with appearances from all of the CFD chairmen, Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon, along with U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and his wife, Bobbi. But many Cheyenne dignitaries also rode in the parade, such as Mayor Patrick Collins and his wife, Judy, and a number of the city council and Laramie County Commissioners.
Marching bands from Cheyenne’s East, Central and Triumph high schools all performed, along with bands from Casper. One of the bands could be heard performing rapper Cardi B’s hit song, “I Like It.”
The audience got a chance to see floats and vehicles from years past, such as the Hell’s Half Acre saloon, with “floozies” and men drinking and getting covered in beer. Other classic floats and vehicles included the Lakeview ice wagon, the hospital-themed float (complete with a young patient in bandages) and multiple wagons with passengers dressed in traditional western wear.
Antique tractors and cars could be seen all throughout the parade, with some dating back to the time when cars were invented.
All of the military branches were honored in some way or another, with active soldiers, veterans and military families all being a part of the parade, either by marching or on floats.
The Hispanic-themed portion of the parade featured dancers in colorful dresses twirling around and riders on horses that were essentially dancing to the music.