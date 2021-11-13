CHEYENNE – South Cheyenne needed a neighborhood restaurant.
That’s just what Brian and Kaylan Eicholtz want to provide with Ike’s Bar and Grill, which opened Oct. 22 at 122 W. Sixth St.
The Cheyenne natives want Ike’s to be a little more “Mom and Pop” and a little more customer-oriented to best serve the neighborhoods they are nestled between.
“I wouldn’t call us a bar, we’re a restaurant,” Brian Eicholtz said. “I think that it’s important to be able to come take your family out and be able to listen to live music and not have to worry about taking them to a bar.”
Renovations to the building that used to be the Mexican restaurant Casa de Trujillo began in September 2020. All of the construction was done by Brian, with help from Kevin Beers, owner of Cadillac Ranch and WyCO Wind and Solar, and both Brian and Kaylan’s fathers, David Holt and Jim Coker.
They tore out the bathrooms, carpets, kitchen and all the flooring. An all-new bar was constructed, as well as an outdoor patio, in addition to structural remodeling, repainting and redesigning for an overall sleek presentation. The only thing left from the original building is a fireplace that warms the bar for entering patrons.
But the concept for Ike’s has been cooking for much longer.
Even while Brian Eicholtz was running Capitol Quisine in downtown Cheyenne several years ago, he wanted a place where he could serve a local community and host neighborhood events.
The south side of Cheyenne simply had nothing like it, making the area a perfect landing spot.
The goal is a relaxed family environment with something for everyone. People should be able to come in just to grab a drink, sit down for dinner or hang around over the course of an NFL Sunday.
“We’ve got my two Wi-Fi’s – one is for Ike’s team, and the other is for Ike’s friends and family,” Eicholtz said. “To put it in a nutshell, it’s just friends and family and our team. So it’s more of a friends and family atmosphere that’s for good times.”
And so far, Ike’s has been just that. In fact, he said the restaurant has surpassed the numbers he had projected in his original business plan for this point in time.
“The community down here has just been phenomenal,” Eicholtz said. “I just can’t believe the turnout, especially with the construction we have on on Fifth (Street) right here. We’re still packed almost every single day.”
Restaurant patrons can stop in for modestly priced burgers, fajitas and BLTs. Last week, they managed to completely sell out of pork chops, though Eicholtz said the most popular item must be their green chili Philly cheesesteak.
Regardless of the dish, Ike’s will make sure the food is prepared to the customer’s desire.
“I have no corporate, so if you want your food a certain way, you get it a certain way,” Eicholtz said. “You want to put ketchup on your deep fried pickles? Have fun with it. Whatever you want to do, we can do.”
Eicholtz has been more than satisfied with the restaurant’s cook staff, citing them as a major reason for their successful start, along with the bar and wait staff.
With more than 20 years in the restaurant business, he prefers to play the role of a coach for his staff, rather than a boss.
“There’s not a lot of restrictions on this, that and the other,” Eicholtz said about the work environment. “It’s more ‘let’s come in and have a good time.’ Work shouldn’t be an awful place that you have to go and show up to make sure you get a paycheck. It should be fun.”
The kitchen staff has been proficient, Eicholtz said. He is already planning for a menu expansion just two weeks in. A newly ordered pizza oven has arrived and awaits installation.
The goal is to have a rotating food and drink menu, with new things for customers to try on a regular basis.
In the next year, he plans to start hosting regular events on the premises, like having live music set up in the parking lot as tribute to the neighborhood that has shown so much support.
“I can’t thank this side of town more. It’s amazing,” he said.