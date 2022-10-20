CHEYENNE – Five lawmakers on a nine-member committee recommended an increase of more than $120 million to the supplemental school facilities budget for the 2022-24 biennium to fund projects for school districts in Laramie and Teton counties.
The Select Committee on School Facilities voted 5-4 on Thursday to two amendments to the supplemental budget bill. The overall bill passed 9-1, totaling close to $150 million. It will go to the Joint Appropriations Committee for consideration at the end of the interim session, before legislation is finalized for the 2023 general session.
Both requests from Laramie County School District 1 and Teton County School District 1 were designed to address unique over-capacity issues, as well as facility condition concerns. State School Facilities Division Administrator Valerie Hughes said it would not go through the School Facilities Commission, nor follow the process for administering funding for projects based on the state-needs index.
“What we have right now is two situations where we have to start thinking outside the box,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said in his motion for the LCSD1 funding. “The guardrails that we have set up for us right now are not working. We have a dynamic situation in two parts of the state, which call for dynamic measures.”
Legislators against the motion recognized the need for the facilities, but were wary of skipping the commission’s process for such a significant amount of money.
“After a year of review by the commission, looking at all the needs throughout the state, I think this committee will be better informed as to how best to allocate the resources available to the state. For us to jump to a conclusion off a wonderful presentation of need is just premature,” said Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper. “Yes, it’s slow. But it’s slow for a reason. It’s slow to try and help us protect ourselves.”
Laramie County
LCSD1 Executive Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp testified about the need for nearly $80 million.
He wrote in the official request that the district views it as a continuation of a 2018 state-funded study. He said six K-6 schools would be eliminated and replaced with three contemporary buildings, two for grades K-4 and one for grades 5-6.
This would eliminate six schools that were on the list of the 100 oldest school buildings in Wyoming, with an average age of 66.83 years. The plan explained “two of the schools would be demolished to make room for new facilities, and the third would be built on an existing parcel of land, saving land acquisition and infrastructure costs. The other four schools can be sold, saving demolition and abatement costs.”
Benefits listed included enabling contemporary educational approaches, addressing facility condition concerns and reducing major maintenance costs; lowering the K-6 capacity in the South triad to 83%; and having efficient and larger facilities. It also aligns with the district’s fifth- and sixth-grade schools configuration.
“We have a dozen schools in this condition, and if we acted today, we’re still four years from addressing half of these schools,” Knapp said.
The operations director was not alone in his justification for the facilities. Lawmakers from other parts of the state argued it was time to address the population growth in Laramie and Teton counties. Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the system wasn’t designed to respond to such issues.
“It’s a great way to save money now, and it’s going to put a lot of Wyoming people to work,” Harshman said. “These buildings are going to be here for 80 more years, and then someone else sitting in these chairs will be talking about how we redo them.”
Teton County
Although Teton County isn't struggling with low condition of their facilities, TCSD1 officials said capacity issues impact the quality of education.
The high school has added 184 students since 2021, even though it opened in 2000 with approximately 500 students. It is predicted the enrollment will be at close to 1,000 by the 2024-25 school year, as more students move to the district. Photos in the presentation show students sitting in hallways and classroom overcrowding.
“We have taken measures to deal with capacity in our schools. We have closed enrollment to out-of-county students, investigated addresses and knocked on doors to verify enrollment, changed elementary attendance boundaries and refused to enroll students who were not truthful about their residences,” TCSD1 Superintendent Gillian Chapman and Trustee Janine Bay Teske’s presentation stated. “We have removed lockers and created classrooms. Teachers share classrooms.”
They said these were difficult decisions to make, but it had to be done. Chapman hoped action would be taken in the wake of escalating construction costs and population growth.
The district requested $37.8 million. Nearly $22 million would go toward partial funding for a Bronc Achievement Center that would be shared with the public for recreation, and the Jackson Hole High School interior renovation for classrooms. The other $16 million would fund a new bus facility and maintenance center.
This is not the total amount it will cost for the projects. Chapman said his district is using every resource available, such as major maintenance funds and donations. Voters in the county will consider $16.5 million on the SPET ballot for the achievement center, which would be located on the south side of the high school to alleviate capacity and crowding issues.
Legislators were equally split in their vote on the amendment for TCSD1 that was brought forward by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, who also supported Laramie County’s request. They didn’t debate heavily before roll call, but Chairman Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne, said he believed the conversation was the same as for LCSD1.
Sen. R.J. Cost, R-Powell, said it was a matter of equity in education. He said he didn’t see this being achieved with kids learning in a small room or trying to pay attention to a teacher in a hallway.
“We’re driving a car. Are we looking through the back window, or looking through the windshield?” he said. “If we’re looking through the back window, we might end up in a wreck. If we’re looking in the front windshield, we can pick a path. We know where we’re going, and we know what the future is going to bring us.”