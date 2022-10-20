CHEYENNE – Five lawmakers on a nine-member committee recommended an increase of more than $120 million to the supplemental school facilities budget for the 2022-24 biennium to fund projects for school districts in Laramie and Teton counties.

The Select Committee on School Facilities voted 5-4 on Thursday to two amendments to the supplemental budget bill. The overall bill passed 9-1, totaling close to $150 million. It will go to the Joint Appropriations Committee for consideration at the end of the interim session, before legislation is finalized for the 2023 general session.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus