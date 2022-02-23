...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in as
little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
&&
16 East speech and debate team members qualify for nationals
CHEYENNE – The speech and debate team from Cheyenne's East High won big at “Districts,” the national qualifying tournament last weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
This tournament attracts the best competitors from large sections of Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska, according to a news release. East took first place in Speech Sweepstakes, Debate Sweepstakes and Overall Sweepstakes.
Sixteen East students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, scheduled to take place in June in Louisville, Kentucky. They included:
Humor: Toby LaVanway and Josh Thompson
International Extemp: Camila Rivera
Informative: Solomon Henderson and Anika Veltkamp
Drama: Dani Schulz and Kambrie White
Duo: Oakley Simons and Kira Wiederspahn
POI: Dani Schulz, Davin Ro and Rachel West
Policy: Braden Lyday and Brady Buckholz
Public Forum: Aliyah Muzquiz and Camila Rivera
Senate: Hunter Crawford
World Schools Debate: Clayton Keasling
Camila Rivera, Dani Schulz and Rachel West qualified in two events. Jonathan Christensen, Patrick Coggin, Mariah Debono, Chloe Fitzgerald, Emma Golden, Sienna Gomez, Alyvia Hardy, Jesser Perez, Deacon Steiner, Zcherina Villegas, Cristina Welch and Ben Woolsey nearly qualified by making it to semifinals or finals.