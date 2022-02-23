CHEYENNE – The speech and debate team from Cheyenne's East High won big at “Districts,” the national qualifying tournament last weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.

This tournament attracts the best competitors from large sections of Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska, according to a news release. East took first place in Speech Sweepstakes, Debate Sweepstakes and Overall Sweepstakes.

Sixteen East students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, scheduled to take place in June in Louisville, Kentucky. They included:

  • Humor: Toby LaVanway and Josh Thompson
  • International Extemp: Camila Rivera
  • Informative: Solomon Henderson and Anika Veltkamp
  • Drama: Dani Schulz and Kambrie White
  • Duo: Oakley Simons and Kira Wiederspahn
  • POI: Dani Schulz, Davin Ro and Rachel West
  • Policy: Braden Lyday and Brady Buckholz
  • Public Forum: Aliyah Muzquiz and Camila Rivera
  • Senate: Hunter Crawford
  • World Schools Debate: Clayton Keasling

Camila Rivera, Dani Schulz and Rachel West qualified in two events. Jonathan Christensen, Patrick Coggin, Mariah Debono, Chloe Fitzgerald, Emma Golden, Sienna Gomez, Alyvia Hardy, Jesser Perez, Deacon Steiner, Zcherina Villegas, Cristina Welch and Ben Woolsey nearly qualified by making it to semifinals or finals.

