CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Tuesday, according to a news release distributed Friday afternoon.
This brings the total number of cases to 126 since the district reopened for in-person learning in August.
On Tuesday, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Goins Elementary staff member
• One Jessup Elementary student
• One South High student
• Two Baggs Elementary students
• One Administration Building staff member
• Three East High students
• One McCormick Junior High student
• One Central High student
On Wednesday, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Cole Elementary student
• One Hobbs Elementary student
• Two Administration Building staff members
• One Hebard Elementary staff member
• One Bain Elementary staff member
On Thursday, the health department notified the district that the following individuals tested positive for COVID-19:
• One Alta Vista Elementary staff member
• One McCormick Junior High staff member
• One East High student
• One Triumph High student
• Two Central High students
• One South High staff member
The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Event Center at Archer.