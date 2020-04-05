The Daniels Fund has announced the names of 212 high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who have earned a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program.
Thirty-two of them are from Wyoming.
Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States. The program covers the educational expenses that remain after any other scholarships, financial aid, and the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) have been applied.
For students choosing to attend one of the Daniels Fund’s 25 partner schools, the EFC is also covered.