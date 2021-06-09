LARAMIE – Seven University of Wyoming students will receive hands-on training in place-based science education with Teton Science Schools this summer as part of the Storer Scholars Program.
The 2021 cohort of Storer Scholars are: Addison Perryman of Cheyenne; Katrin “Kate” Herden of Laramie; Citlalli Almejo-Ponce of Riverton; Emmalee Hoopes of Sheridan; Kim Johnson of Rockville Centre, New York; Kaycee Kelly of Shell; and Michaela McGee, of Montara, California. The students recently were honored during an online ceremony.
The students include undergraduates from the UW College of Education and a master’s degree student from the Science and Math Teaching Center. The students will receive a stipend and support a virtual program called Dive into Place this summer.
Perryman is a secondary science education major. “Addison has worked to help students become more confident and excited about biology,” Jess Willford, a manager in UW’s LeaRN Program, said in a news release. “As a tutor, Addison is exceedingly patient and invested in her students’ success. Addison is very accomplished at taking complex concepts and putting them into terms that students can easily understand. Addison promotes independent learning. She wants students to become confident in their academics and college life, and creates opportunities for students to practice and hone these skills.”
The Storer Scholars will receive training from TSS to gain a deep understanding of place-based education and the TSS framework. They will use their newfound knowledge to create video energizers for the Dive into Place virtual program. This program sends students out on hourlong missions in their communities using smartphones to explore the ecology, culture and economy of their places.