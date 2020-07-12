CHEYENNE – Sankofa African Heritage Inc., an education nonprofit, presents the 9th MAAFA Conference: Creating Schools and Curricula to Match Millennial Challenges in Education and Social Equality.
The conference date is Saturday, Oct. 10, and the event will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Laramie County Community College, Center for Conferences and Institutes, Union Pacific Room. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed.
Boyd Brown, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1, and Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction (contingent) are principal speakers.
The conference is designed to illustrate and acclaim the productive developments and progresses in LCSD1, as well as to address projections in statewide curricula trends, social needs, and changing community values and responsibilities.
The event is free and is sponsored in part by the LCCC Department of Student Engagement and Diversity, THINK WY and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information, call James Peebles at 307-635-7094.