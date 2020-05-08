CHEYENNE – A proposed plan to hold Laramie County School District 1’s high school graduation ceremonies at Frontier Park Arena on June 12 and 13 is drawing mixed reactions from parents and students.
“I think the location is a great idea, because it allows for everyone to not be so crowded in a situation like what we’re dealing with now,” said Corrine Quisenberry, whose daughter is a senior at Cheyenne’s South High.
Quisenberry is less thrilled, however, with the district’s proposal to change the original graduation ceremony dates for Cheyenne’s four high schools, which were scheduled between May 28 and 30 before schools shut to slow the spread of COVID-19.
That’s because a portion of the proposed dates conflicts with the rescheduled ACT, which was canceled in April and is now set for June 13.
Quisenberry’s daughter, Jessie Foster, was planning on taking the ACT that day in hopes of boosting her score and receiving more money from the state’s merit-based Hathaway Scholarship, which she’s relying on to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall.
“It’s really important that I get that money for school – my future,” said Foster, who, if given the choice between taking the ACT and walking across the stage, said she’d pick the ACT.
Missing graduation would be upsetting, she said, but “it isn’t going to be the same anyway.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown, who is still in the process of finalizing the new graduation plans with Cheyenne Frontier Days officials, has said that everyone who attends the in-person graduation ceremony should wear masks and gloves in accordance with public health guidelines.
Tanner Pace, who is graduating from Cheyenne’s East High, wasn’t planning on taking the ACT this summer, though he has several friends who are facing Foster’s dilemma.
For Pace and his family, who is also facing a scheduling conflict, the big question is, “If we’re going to have to wear masks and gloves anyway, why can’t we just do it on the original dates?”
Brown said the uncertainty created by the pandemic has eliminated that as a possibility.
“I don’t think we could get it done that early. Logistically, we don’t have time to get it prepared by then,” Brown said Thursday afternoon, after a full day of meeting with CFD officials on how to make graduation happen at the new venue.
Once the plan is set, it will need approval from county and state health officials, which Brown did not think could realistically happen by the last weekend in May, given the high volume of work the virus has created for those offices.
Last month, Brown proposed holding some type of in-person graduation ceremonies in August, after Frontier Days. But even then, he expressed concern that those students who have to head off to the military or college right after school ends would miss it.
That caught the attention of CFD officials, who had already been brainstorming about how they could salvage the massive annual rodeo.
“You’re supposed to graduate right when school’s over with,” said Tom Hirsig, president and CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days. He’s a graduate of East, and empathized with this unprecedented situation. So, he offered the arena and some event planning assistance to the schools.
“I just thought, if we can help the community and the kids out, I’d love to give them a proper graduation,” Hirsig said. “It’s just part of our mission statement to help out where we can.”
When Hirsig told Brown about the idea, the superintendent graciously took them up on the offer, but was already prepared for scheduling conflicts.
“Having to reschedule these dates after they’ve been scheduled for two years is going to cause problems, no matter what date we put it on,” Brown said. “Anything that we chose was going to be an issue. Changing the dates again would only cause more issues.”