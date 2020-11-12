CHEYENNE – The ACLU of Wyoming is hosting a virtual workshop at 5 p.m. Friday to provide an overview of student rights when it comes to free speech, school dress codes, gender stereotypes, freedom of expression and censorship of viewpoints expressed on campus.
“Teachers and administrators have a responsibility to provide a safe environment for students that is conducive to learning while respecting each student’s individual rights,” Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy manager, said in a news release. “While the Constitution protects the rights of students at school, many school officials are unaware of students’ legal protections or simply ignore them. It’s important for students to know their rights so they can protect them.”
Serrano will be joined by Ammon Medina, the GSA coordinator for Wyoming Equality, at the workshop.
“Even though we’re still navigating uncertain times during the COVID pandemic, your rights are as certain as always,” Medina said. “Students thrive in safe and welcoming spaces at schools. When you know what the law says, you’re better equipped to protect those safe and welcoming spaces for yourself and your community at school and on campus.”
The “Know Your Rights at School and on Campus Virtual Workshop” begins at 5 p.m. Friday via the Zoom webinar system. Link will be provided after registration at aclu-wy.org/kyr-events.
The event is part of the ACLU of Wyoming’s series of Know Your Rights trainings over the next few months. These one-hour virtual workshops will help you understand your rights and empower you to take action if those rights are violated. Future sessions will cover Interacting with Police and Other Law Enforcement on Dec. 4, Interactuar con la Policía en Español on Dec. 18, and LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit Adults on Jan. 8.