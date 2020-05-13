CHEYENNE – Braeden Stewart was mourning the end of senior year at Cheyenne’s East High when her mother, Shelli, brought the adopt-a-senior movement to Cheyenne.
“With everything shutting down, we’ve just been sad,” said Shelli Stewart, who wanted to do something special for her oldest daughter after the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures and postponed a long- envisioned graduation ceremony.
That’s when a friend who lives about 50 miles northwest in Laramie told her about the adopt-a-senior movement. It’s a socially distant graduation celebration strategy that’s already taken root there, as well as in other Wyoming towns, like Buffalo and Rawlins. It’s also thriving in other parts of the country, including in New Jersey and Texas.
“It sounded like a cool way to celebrate our seniors who’ve worked so hard to get to this point, but are missing out on graduation parties and other celebrations because of social distancing,” said Stewart, who created the Cheyenne Adopt a Senior Class of 2020 Facebook page Stewart created a couple of weeks ago.
So far, hundreds of Cheyenne seniors have been adopted and subsequently presented with gifts. According to Stewart, every student who has been featured on the page has been adopted.
The adopt-a-senior program is open to all graduating seniors from any of the six high schools in Laramie County School Districts 1 or 2.
This is how it works: Local high school seniors can ask to be adopted by posting a picture of themselves and a short biography on the Facebook page. Once someone in the Cheyenne community selects them as an adoptee, they start receiving gifts, which so far have ranged from a bag of candy to a mini-refrigerator.
Braeden Stewart, Shelli’s daughter, was one of the first seniors to get adopted.
“It had been a hard year already,” said Braeden, who’s still grieving the loss of two of her pet dogs. “That, on top of not being able to go to school like I normally would – and not getting to experience the last of senior year – has made it harder.”
Braeden, who is still planning on starting college at the University of Wyoming in the fall, yet uncertain about how much of that coursework will be delivered remotely, said receiving little gifts from her adoptive community member reminds her that even though there probably won’t be any big parties, there’s still a reason to be proud of graduating high school.
“It’s made my day. Especially with me wishing I could be at school, getting a little gift fills my heart with joy,” said Braeden, who was able to resume her job at a tanning salon last week. “Knowing that people are here to help me have a better year than I’m having is so sweet and thoughtful.”
Pearla Exinia, who has known Braeden for years, quickly adopted her, along with several other high school seniors.
“I have a soft spot for kids in general, but I thought we needed to do something for our seniors,” Exinia said.
“They missed out on so much of their senior year. Adopting a senior, for me, was something to help them move forward,” said Exinia, who watched her own daughter – who is also a senior at East – absorb the disappointment of an upended senior year.
It’s unclear what future graduation celebrations will look like – or what the outcome of the proposed socially distant in-person graduation in Laramie County will be.
“At this point, what is unknown is if this is going to be the new normal for seniors. Maybe this is something to carry on for future students to recognize them and show them that this is a milestone,” Exinia said.
The immediate goal of the adopt-a-senior movement, Exinia said, is to show graduates that it’s “not just their parents who see them as a successful individual ready to move on to the next chapter of their life.”
“I want to give them security that they are loved, regardless of how tradition has possibly changed.”
If you live in Laramie County and would like to adopt a senior, or put yourself or a loved one up for adoption, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/832737933861668