CHEYENNE – Some residents are skeptical of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees’ decision to delay action on a proposal to restructure the board.
“I think it’s a stall tactic,” said Gina Salazar, who has four children enrolled in school in the district’s South triad and supported the proposal.
The proposal, which was first presented in 2018, would convert three of the currently seven at-large school board seats into what are known as single-member districts – one to represent each triad.
Instead of revising the proposal right away and opening the policy up for 45-day public comment and a final vote, the board Monday night voted 4-3 to study broad issues of educational inequity.
On a yet-to-be-determined timeline, the board intends to form a task force to first analyze not only election issues, but also the broader implications of classism and racism – which some community members raised Monday – before seeking more thorough public comment and potentially resurrecting the policy for a vote.
In Salazar’s view, the board has “already had plenty of time” to examine the policy.
“I’m not sure why it’s such a big deal to request equal representation,” she said. “I don’t know what else needs to be done.”
Salazar added that she’s heard too many stories from her children about derogatory language pointed toward students from the South triad to deny a pattern.
She thinks having a school board member from her neighborhood could help.
Salazar, along with hundreds of other community members – many of whom hail from the city’s south side, which is historically lower-income and more heavily Hispanic and black than other areas of town – signed a petition calling for the board to revive the proposal it first rejected in a 6-1 vote two weeks ago, and allow for the standard 45-day public comment period, which ends in a final board vote.
When several supporters made their opinions known at Monday night’s board meeting, some of the trustees said conversations signaled the need for an in-depth study on the broader topic of educational inequity.
Tim Goetter, a retired veteran teacher who spoke at Monday’s meeting, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday that he thought the proposal “allowed plenty of time for public input,“ and was “disappointed” that the board did not revive the proposal Monday night.
The board “has a track record of stalling and not addressing certain issues,” Goetter said, referring to the refusal by board Chairwoman Marguerite Herman, among other school officials, to denounce white supremacy after reports of bigoted bullying at McCormick Junior High School surfaced last spring.
Herman, who voted in favor of further study and against immediately advancing the policy, said the action is proof of the board taking seriously the complaints raised at Monday night’s meeting.
“There’s the issue of residential areas. There’s the issue of an atmosphere of feeling marginalized and disrespected. Those two things are not one and the same,” Herman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “We need to look and see if creating a residential seat on the board is going to solve those problems.”
Herman said that while she’s “not here to doubt anyone’s experiences,” she’s skeptical that designating one seat to each triad would “cure some of the things people are saying are going crossways.”
Decisions, she added, are not made “triad by triad, they are made districtwide.”
Herman said that while the board does not yet have a clear timeline for how long it will take to study topics of inequity, it “certainly will try” to have more information about the organization of the proposed task force at its next meeting on May 4.
Trustee Tim Bolin, who sponsored the proposal for the second time, said he thinks the board members that oppose it are intentionally keeping vague the timeline for additional study.
“Maybe they hope we’ll forget about it,” Bolin told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “They don’t want to have to make a decision right now. It’s just delaying the decision.”
Bolin said he’s still confused as to why four board members oppose the proposal, which he thinks is one remedy for the fact that the board “doesn’t reflect our community very well.”
Although it could take an unspecified amount of time to study the contextual elements of the policy, Bolin said the silver lining of Monday’s board action is that, for now, “at least it’s still alive.”