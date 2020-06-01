CHEYENNE – Jalissa Fletcher helped organize Cheyenne’s community vigil for George Floyd – the black man from Minneapolis who, according to a video recording of the incident, died in handcuffs after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
Amid a series of protests around the country, more than 100 people converged onto the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol on Friday night to mourn Floyd and speak out against the structural racism his death exposed.
“Marguerite, we saw you at the vigil downtown. We appreciate you coming, but that simply is not enough,” Fletcher said to Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustee Chairwoman Marguerite Herman during the public comment period of the board’s virtual meeting Monday.
Fletcher joined a handful of other Cheyenne residents, and used the public comment period to resurrect calls to revive a contentious residence-area school board election proposal. Advocates, like Fletcher, argue it will help make education more equitable in Cheyenne – especially for people living in the historically low-income and more heavily black and brown neighborhoods in south Cheyenne.
Right now, all of the district’s school board members have identified as white and none live in south Cheyenne.
“While we all benefit from diverse experiences and perspectives, it is our state’s ethnic students and families whose futures depend on it. Patience can only last for a while, action is what we want,” said Fletcher, whose sense of urgency echoed other supporters’ tones.
“If Wyoming wants to be considered the Equality State, then all of the voices in Wyoming deserve to be heard. That cannot happen if certain voices don’t have a voice or a seat at the table. Diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance,” Fletcher said.
The board currently consists of seven at-large seats, meaning that candidates for school board must campaign across the entire city. For the second year in a row, the board has tabled a proposal to turn three of the board seats into residence-area seats, in which each of the city’s triads would get its own representative on the board. The other four seats would remain at large.
Intense public backlash pushed the board to study the merits of the proposal, among broader equity issues, but it has not yet agreed to bring it back for the 45-day public review period necessary for a final vote.
A few weeks ago, the board held a community meeting about general school equity issues, but to the frustration of some, refrained from addressing the residence-area issue.
“I have to question why some people on the board of trustees want to pretend this isn't an issue when you’re explicitly being told by the community that it is an issue,” Jonathan Musgrove, a local activist, said Monday night.
“There’s no question that citizens to the north have more resources and access to the kinds of social connections needed to win elections. No matter which way you want to spin this, refusal to guarantee that kinds of representation is discrimination based on race and class.”
Board members who have voted against the proposal have argued that campaigning in residence-areas instead of across the entire district will undermine members’ commitment to all children in Cheyenne.
On Monday, the board announced that it has scheduled a second virtual community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18. According to board and LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown, that meeting will be dedicated to gathering community input on the residence-area proposal.
As of Monday evening, nearly 600 people had signed an online petition in support of the change.
The pleas to resurrect the proposal and potentially widen the competitive candidate pool, come after a constellation of protests over Floyd's death turned the national spotlight on unchecked racism and abuses of power.
“Our country is going through a serious unrest where people of color feel ignored,” said Antonio Serrano, advocacy manager for Wyoming’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
“This would be an awesome step in the right direction for the board,” added Serrano after he asked the board multiple times to bring back the proposal.
Wyoming state Rep. Sarah Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, also put calls to revive the proposal in the context of the sometimes violent protests that have consumed dozens of cities, including Denver, Minneapolis, Memphis and Atlanta in recent days.
“If you believe you have access to institutional power, then you don’t feel like you need to throw a brick,” Burlingame said, before reminding the board of Cheyenne’s own long history of racism and racial violence.
“If you don’t have access to institutional power and you know that you’ve asked, and you’ve petitioned, and you’ve stood in line and tried to work through the channels and get that institutional acknowledgment – then the brick looks like your only option.”
The entirety of Monday's school board meeting – as well as past and future meetings – can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel.