Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.