After 15 years, Project Prom is still making "Cinderella" moments happen

20210429-news-prom-mc-1.JPG
Buy Now

Jean Richardson speaks about the hundreds of prom dresses inside her north Cheyenne home Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Richardson, the founder of Project Prom Cheyenne, has collected prom dresses for 15 years to give to students. Girls can make appointments to visit her home and find that perfect prom dress, which are mostly donated. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Marie Town didn’t quite know what to expect when she arrived at Jean Richardson’s house earlier this month.

Town, a senior at East High School, was looking for a prom dress to wear to the big dance at Little America Hotel & Resort last weekend, but she needed to stick to her budget.

Richardson, who is known to her close friends and family as “the prom dress lady,” launched Project Prom here 15 years ago. The project helps young women find a stylish prom dress for no cost, though small donations are welcome.

20210429-news-prom-mc-2.JPG
Buy Now

Jean Richardson poses for a photo surrounded by hundreds of prom dresses Tuesday, April 27, 2021, inside her north Cheyenne home. Richardson, the founder of Project Prom Cheyenne, has collected prom dresses for 15 years to give to students. Girls can make appointments to visit her home and find that perfect prom dress, which are mostly donated. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

She started the project because she noticed how expensive proms – which often require teenage girls to find money for a new formal dress, corsage, dinner, prom tickets and hair appointments – can get.

“If I can take away that main expense of the dress, and (students) can afford to pay for the other things, that’s cool,” Richardson said.

“Maybe someone isn’t going because they couldn’t afford the whole package.”

20210429-news-prom-mc-3.JPG
Buy Now

Hundreds of prom dresses hang on hangers in Jean Richardson's home Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in north Cheyenne. Richardson, the founder of Project Prom Cheyenne, has collected prom dresses for 15 years to give to students. Girls can make appointments to visit her home and find that perfect prom dress, which are mostly donated. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

She’s constantly scouring the sale racks at clothing stores and also accepts lightly used dresses, often from women who have already graduated and no longer need their prom gowns.

“I couldn’t do it without the community,” Richardson said, who noted that small businesses, like Just Dandy, have helped her collect some of the dress donations.

Pre-pandemic, Richardson would schlep her trove of dresses to a downtown storefront, where students could browse and try them on. Then, COVID-19 completely canceled prom last year. It’s back on for Cheyenne’s high schoolers this year, but because of the ongoing pandemic, Richardson set up shop in her basement and is requiring appointments.

20210429-news-prom-mc-4.JPG
Buy Now

Hundreds of prom dresses hang throughout Jean Richardson's basement Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in north Cheyenne. Richardson, the founder of Project Prom Cheyenne, has collected prom dresses for 15 years to give to students. Girls can make appointments to visit her home and find that perfect prom dress, which are mostly donated. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

She still remembers the anticipation surrounding her own high school prom experience. “Part of it was the shopping,” she said. “Project Prom wants to duplicate that as best as possible.”

It has not disappointed.

With more than 500 gowns, the bottom level of Richardson’s home on the north side of Cheyenne almost resembles a department store; it’s a sea of taffeta, silk and chiffon. Racks of dresses range in color, style and size, so “no one feels left out.”

That was a comfort to Town, who said she sometimes struggles to find clothes to fit her frame. After a few minutes of looking through the dresses, she found the perfect one: A navy number with a bedazzled bust.

20210429-news-prom-mc-5.JPG
Buy Now

Jean Richardson speaks about the hundreds of prom dresses inside her north Cheyenne home Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Richardson, the founder of Project Prom Cheyenne, has collected prom dresses for 15 years to give to students. Girls can make appointments to visit her home and find that perfect prom dress, which are mostly donated. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

When she put on the dress last Saturday night – after getting her hair and nails done – Town said she “felt like Cinderella.”

For her, senior prom represented a milestone.

Project Prom

Marie Town wore the dress she found through Project Prom to East High School’s prom last weekend.

“Neither of my parents finished school, so they never got to experience this,” she said. “And it’s like my grandma always says, it’s important to go out with a bang.”

Helping break down the barriers some young women might face in pursuit of their Cinderella moment is what’s kept Richardson’s Project Prom alive for all these years.

And while she wants to see it continue, she’s open to letting someone else in the community eventually take the reins.

“It’s getting to be a lot for me,” said Richardson, who is a retired dental hygienist looking forward to making more memories with her young grandchildren. “I’m ready to partner with someone, if anyone is interested in helping to manage the project.”

For this year, though, young women still looking for a dress to wear to South High School or Central High School’s upcoming proms can turn to Project Prom for an affordable option. Just call Jean Richardson at 307-640-6430 to make an appointment.

20210429-news-prom-mc-8.JPG
Buy Now

Hundreds of prom dresses hang throughout Jean Richardson's basement Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in north Cheyenne. Richardson, the founder of Project Prom Cheyenne, has collected prom dresses for 15 years to give to students. Girls can make appointments to visit her home and find that perfect prom dress, which are mostly donated. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Kathryn Palmer is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s education reporter. She can be reached at kpalmer@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter at @kathrynbpalmer.

