CHEYENNE – For a long time, cancer cast a shadow on Hayley Whetsell’s adolescence.
Her mother was first diagnosed when Hayley, who graduated Friday from Central High School, was in kindergarten. She beat it. But then, in 2015, it came back.
Hayley’s mother passed away when Hayley was a sophomore in high school.
“She was really sick, which was hard on me. It was almost kind of a relief when she finally passed,” Hayley said, reflecting on how her mother’s long-term battle with cancer drained her family’s energy and emotions. It had also taken a toll on her academic performance.
Hayley, who was typically an A student, had watched her grades slip a little amid her family’s turmoil.
“All of my teachers reached out to me to say they were sorry,” she said. “It also really pushed me to want to fix my grades, and make sure I could set myself up well and not let everything that was going wrong hold me back for the rest of my life.”
Hayley did just that. On Friday, she graduated high school with good grades and a plan to become a sonographer.
As her dad, Tim Whetsell, put it, his daughter is a hard worker who just “keeps on keeping on.” It’s been just the two of them over the past few years, and during that time, Tim Whetsell has watched his daughter persevere.
“She didn’t let her mother’s death affect her attitude or work ethic when it comes to school,” he said. “A lot of people would fail in that situation, but not her.”
Katy Brammer, who is a Spanish teacher at Central High, first met Hayley when she was in eighth grade at McCormick Junior High School. She’s known Hayley for five years now, and has seen her handle immeasurable loss with maturity and perspective – and come out stronger on the other side.
“She’s always been such a sweet, focused and determined student,” Brammer said. One example of that is Hayley’s mastery of the Spanish language – she recently passed a bilingual proficiency exam.
“When I first met her in eight grade, I don’t necessarily think AP-level Spanish was in her mindset. But as she continued doing such an amazing job in the classroom, I think she saw that as an attainable goal.”
Brammer said she feels honored to have been able to get to know Hayley and watch her grow into a promising young adult.
“She’s definitely embraced being a student, and is willing to step out of her comfort zone,” she said. That attitude will serve Hayley well as she prepares to attend Laramie County Community College and eventually enter the workforce.
“With what she’s been able to do at the high school level, and knowing what she went thought personally, I think she’s very much prepared to embrace life, whether it’s good or bad,” Brammer said. “She’s got a bright future ahead.”