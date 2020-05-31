LARAMIE – The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance has announced the launch of a series of Summer Activity Guides, a suite of fun and engaging activities and challenges designed specifically for this atypical summer.
New activities will roll out every two weeks through August. These resources are available to organizations, care providers or parents free of charge.
Youth development and summer learning providers are preparing for a summer filled with uncertainty and stepping up in innovative ways to support youth, families and communities. With leadership from the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, after school professionals from across the country joined together to create developmentally appropriate activities and supplemental guides for adults.
“Summer is a critical part of children’s learning and development. We’re proud that the Afterschool Alliance can contribute to this collaborative effort to support kids” Director Michelle Sullivan said in a news release. “We are particularly interested in supporting children’s social-emotional development during this time. These tools are designed to make the jobs of adults a little easier so that they can spend more time focusing on supporting Wyoming’s young people.”
The guides will feature 150 activities and challenges developed for four different age groups: 5-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18. It is adaptable for in-person and virtual instruction, or a hybrid of both, or built as take-home packets. The activities attend to skill building and social-emotional learning. Visit https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/summer-learning/.
The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance is a statewide network working to create the conditions for young people to reach their full potential. To learn more, visit http://www.wyafterschoolalliance.org.