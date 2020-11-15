LARAMIE – The Wyoming After School Alliance invites youth serving organizations and clubs to participate in the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge.
Participants are invited to think of a product, business or social solution that could make a difference to their community or to Wyoming. The pitch contest is open to students in Wyoming ages 6 through 18.
A pitch challenge is an opportunity for youth to practice problem-solving, think critically and share their voice. Over the course of the fall and winter, WYAA will offer professional development and support to after-school programs and teachers as they work with kids to develop their idea and create a pitch video.
WYAA will also use this time to publicly celebrate young people as an important statewide natural resource. Participants will then create a 45- to 90-second video pitch, enter the competition and upload a video in their age group (6-10, 11-14 or 15-18) by Feb. 22.
For more information, go online to wyafterschoolalliance.org/wyoming-young-entrepreneur-initiative, or contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance Director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or 307-335-9922.