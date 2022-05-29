CHEYENNE – Where does Allie Robért find the time?
She’s a nine-time state champion with the Cheyenne South High School cheer team; school record-setter for home runs, put outs and assists for the softball team; a Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow high school winner, and a state qualifier for the swim team, where she set school records as a part of the 200- and 400-meter free relay teams.
Robért spent four years as co-concert master for South’s orchestra, while also a chapter officer for the Future Business Leaders of America and a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America at South.
Then there’s the 4.0 unweighted grade point average (4.4 weighted GPA) and 700 hours of community service by playing in the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra and participating in the King of Glory Lutheran Church Masonic Program.
For all of this and more, Robért is one of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s two Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County for 2022.
There’s one thing that’s pushed Robért to accomplish these achievements, and it’s all because she’s he own worst critic. People say she’s too hard on herself. But how else is she going to improve if not by pushing herself at every opportunity?
“I’ve been involved in a lot, and I’ve worked very, very hard,” Robért said. “I never want to say that I deserve something, but I’m honestly very honored and excited to get this award. This is something I’ve had in mind since my freshman year.
“I saw people in the paper one day, and I was like, ‘That’s gonna be me. I’m going to be on that paper my senior year.’”
Putting in this much extracurricular time was never part of the plan. In fact, Robért didn’t know what she was getting herself into freshman year.
She signed up for three sports, four clubs and a schedule full of Advanced Placement and honors classes. Nobody told her how hard it would be to balance it all right out of the gate.
Neither could she expect that she would lose her father in the same year.
Her father’s passing
Robért is a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl.” So all of the extracurricular activity would become a form of escape after her role model succumbed to cancer.
“I found myself wanting to be involved in more so I didn’t have to come to face with what was happening at home,” Robért said. “I hate to say that, but I think that was kind of a driving force. I wanted to do more so I would have more to take my mind off of situations like that.”
This was her form of therapy, working more and helping others. Robért is the kind of person that elevates her peers through both setting an example and spreading positivity.
Amidst the accolades and talent, this may be the most impressive thing about Robért – her outlook on life.
Despite the loss of her father, having to move schools to Cheyenne South to be where her mother worked and helping care for her brother, who has cerebral palsy, she has learned that a moment of pain is something she can, and will, overcome.
Even though her success was accumulated through perseverance, she gives the community at South a good deal of credit for helping her adopt a positive attitude, a willingness and determination to work.
At South, she said felt like she had the Herd behind her. It wasn’t always that way when she had first arrived, but soon, all of the strange faces in the halls became familiar.
“I do believe that I’ve done my absolute best to be kind to everybody,” Robért said. “Those few seconds that they were kind to me in that moment when I walked in the door my first day is something that I can only dream of giving somebody who’s going through a tough day.
“I really learned the importance of positivity and kindness and how small acts can build upon each other and really create a welcoming atmosphere.”
UW-bound
Robért will be staying in state next year after carefully considering continuing her education down south at Vanderbilt University.
No one should expect to see her slow down come fall. At the University of Wyoming, she’ll be pursuing a major in business management/administration with a minor in music. This will not be without joining the all-girl cheer team and playing in the university orchestra, too.
“I don’t specifically know what I want to do within the College of Business, whether it’s marketing, management, finance or accounting,” Robért said. “I just love the character, personality and strength that it requires. I think it has all the things that I’ve encountered these past four years.”
Still, that’s somehow more free time than she’s ever had. As of right now, she isn’t quite sure how she’ll react with a little extra time for herself – it’s almost nerve-wracking.
For now, she’s taking her mom’s advice and starting with a manageable work load.
She might, however, have to run for student council if her new environment proves a little too slow for her liking.