CHEYENNE – Employees of Laramie County School District 1 won’t have the option to receive early retirement health insurance benefits through the district next year.
The program, which has allowed qualified employees to stay on the district’s health insurance plan for a maximum of 10 years after retirement, but can cost up to $67,800 per staff member, will be suspended during the 2021-22 school year. The LCSD1 Board of Trustees voted 5-1 in support of the change Monday evening.
The move is estimated to save about $750,000, and is one of the district’s first efforts to start preparing for a looming $21 million to $28 million budget deficit created by Wyoming’s declining mineral revenues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The district won’t know exactly how much it has to cut until the Wyoming Legislature adjourns next spring.
“We discussed this first last year,” Board Chairwoman Marguerite Herman said. She did not vote on the measure because the chair only votes when there is a tie.
“When we got the warning that cuts to our district could be as high as 10-16%, our hopes of continuing (the program) really started to dwindle. This is sort of the rude awakening for what’s coming next year.”
However, the 248 district employees who currently qualify for the early retirement incentive will still be able to opt into the program during this school year and have received advance notice of the situation.
Trustee Lynn Storey-Huylar, who was the only board member to vote against the motion, questioned if suspending the program next year would “force out” some employees who might already qualify, but were not yet planning on retiring.
“Will some people have to take it this year because they won’t be able to take it the next year?,” she asked.
“I wouldn’t characterize it by any means as a ‘force out,’” said Jed Cicarelli, the district’s director of finance. “Next year, we will have significantly less resources to provide these types of programs. We have the resources currently in the budget that’s been approved by the board to address and provide this early retirement incentive option.”
Cicarelli said that even though the district is suspending the program entirely for one year, it is “not proposing its whole-sale elimination,” but rather a “longterm phase out of the program.”
He said a district policy advisory committee is envisioning restoring the program after the one-year suspension and using a tiered cost-reduction approach.
“It would allow some individuals who have been working for the district for so many years to qualify for the program as it currently exists,” Cicarelli said.
“There would also be a reduced tier option that would provide maybe half the benefit – say, five years, as opposed to 10. Then there would be a third tier for new employees that would no longer be able to qualify for a program like this.”
“If we can look at other options, why do we have to have a year of suspension?” Storey-Huylar asked.
Cicarelli said it’s part of the wide effort to address next year’s grave financial outlook. “We’re examining every detail and nuance of the budget to come up with areas that will (avoid) an impact on student learning and instruction to the greatest extent possible. Certainly this is one of those programs.”
Trustee Rich Wiederspahn, who voted for the suspension, said he viewed it as an opportunity for the district to “take a breath” to deal with the budget cuts. He emphasized that “our intent is not to suspend the program forever,” though it may change in its form.
“It’s doing our fiduciary duty to spend the district’s money wisely,” he said. “My intent certainly is to take care of our employees, but unfortunately we find ourselves in this circumstance. … Budget constraints make this action necessary, in my mind.”
Storey-Huylar said she fully appreciates the financial predicament facing the district, but expressed concern that the one-year suspension could be prolonged and leave some employees in the lurch.
“We say we are going to look at a tiered approach, but what happens if those cuts linger?,” she said before voting against it.