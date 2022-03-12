CHEYENNE – Amy Pauli has been hired by Laramie County School District 1 as the district’s general legal counsel.
She was recommended to the Board of Trustees and approved during the March 7 meeting, according to an LCSD1 news release.
Prior to joining the district, Pauli served as attorney chief for the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection and Antitrust Unit. As senior attorney, she directed this unit while managing and overseeing the workload of four employees. She represented the state of Wyoming in federal and state court on matters concerning violations of federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws.
Also, with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, she served as an attorney for the Human Services Division and for school finance litigation. In those roles, she provided general representation for various state departments. She also represented the state of Wyoming on matters concerning K-12 education funding, representing the School Facilities Department, Wyoming Department of Education and state superintendent of public instruction.
Pauli received a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a co-major in philosophy from Creighton University. She holds a Juris Doctor degree with honors from the University of Wyoming College of Law.
She has maintained membership in the Wyoming State Bar since October 2007 and volunteers with its Continuing Legal Education Committee.