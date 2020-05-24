CHEYENNE – Speaking up and speaking out is something Anna Steele has learned with time.
“If you would have asked freshman me to do this interview, I would not have wanted to. ... I hated talking to people,” Anna said recently, after she learned she’d been named the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s 2020 Outstanding Female Graduate of Laramie County.
These days, however, Anna, who is among the top students in Central High School’s graduating class, is using her voice to advocate for what matters most to her, like housing affordability and LGBTQIA+ rights.
“I’ve always been concerned about justice,” said Anna, who has considered many career possibilities, including politics. “The idea of kindness is what really drew me to social justice work. A lot of people forget about kindness. It’s something I want to help people remember.”
Anna, who is an active member of Central’s gay-straight alliance, has spent her high school years advocating for an inclusive learning environment.
In 2019, she and some of her classmates visited the Wyoming Capitol to lobby their legislators. The issue at hand was housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and Steele was able to have several one-on-one conversations with legislators about her position.
“That felt extremely empowering,” said Anna, who recalled how that experience taught her to see politicians as regular people. “It felt good being able to express my opinions and my thoughts – and having my voice heard. I know not everyone has that opportunity.”
Holding meaningful policy dialogue with her state representatives is not something Anna imagined she’d be doing at the beginning of high school.
She credits her teachers with changing that.
“When I first entered Central, I was very apprehensive. I wanted to get involved, but I wasn’t really sure how,” said Anna, who has participated in her high school’s international club and SkillsUSA chapter, and organized an International Women’s Day event.
“A few different teachers helped me break out of my shell. They helped me learn to use my voice. I had the ideas. I knew what I stood for, but I didn’t know how to say it.”
According to her teachers – and her grades – Anna is a whip-smart young woman with boundless potential.
“She carries herself with humility,” said Central Principal Fred George. He nominated her for the Outstanding Graduates award. “If you talked to her for an hour, she won’t tell you about her ACT scores or her grades.”
Perhaps Anna’s most unforgettable personality trait is her passion.
“She came in as a freshman knowing who she was, but wasn’t sure where or how to articulate her ideas, beliefs and values,” said Liz Edington, the faculty sponsor of the gay-straight alliance, which Anna joined in ninth grade. Edington has watched Anna come into her own over the last four years, without losing sight of her convictions.
“When I compare her as a freshman to who she is today, she’s still that same great person,” Edington said. “But now she’s able to better communicate her ideas, thoughts and all of those pieces that make her her.”
Anna, who is a stunningly self-reflective teenager, said that although navigating high school’s signature growing pains hasn’t always been easy, every experience offers a lesson.
“I was still able to grow from those moments as a person,” Anna said. “I was able to reflect on my qualities and work on the things that could be better.”
Anna’s mother, Tatiana Steele, said she’s so proud of her daughter that sometimes “it’s hard to believe she’s mine.”
“I made good grades in school. But Anna has beat me by far,” said Tatiana Steele, who moved to the United States from the Republic of Moldova before Anna was born.
Anna grew up speaking both Russian and English. She said that’s helped her see multiple sides to arguments, whether they be political or personal.
“It’s definitely something that’s influenced me to have more empathy,” Anna said. “I was able to get my dad’s American perspective. But I was also able to get my mom’s Russian perspective.
“… I know that issues aren’t one-sided. If someone says there’s a right answer to something, they’re wrong.”
When Anna starts classes at the University of Wyoming – which offered her the prestigious Trustees’ Scholars Award – she’ll be taking her convictions with her. But she’s still not entirely sure how she wants to apply it.
Right now, it’s looking like architectural engineering, with a focus on building fair housing. But she’s not committed to anything just yet.
“I’m interested in everything,” said Anna, who is already eyeing the university’s student government association. When she was younger, she joked to her family that she might want to run for president one day.
“Sometimes, I still think it would be a great role for me. I think I could make a change,” Anna said. If she decides to pursue public office, she said she’d start with local and state politics.
“It’s a possibility for me, but there’s a few things I’d like to work on first,” said Anna, who cited public speaking as one skill she wants to improve.
That’s one of the reasons why she can’t wait to start college in the fall. There, Anna said, she’ll be able to “further develop my skills as a speaker, leader and as someone who can help people.”