CHEYENNE – Wyoming lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee rejected a bill Thursday morning that would have created uniform anti-hazing language for K-12 and higher education institutions.
Senate File 59, which the committee defeated in a 3-2 vote, would have required all of Wyoming’s 48 school districts, community colleges and the University of Wyoming to “adopt a policy on hazing, in addition to policies on harassment, intimidation or bullying.”
Wyoming schools, including one notorious incident at Riverton High School in 2018, have been the site of a string of hazing cases over the past several years. That reality pushed a group of college students to advocate for anti-hazing legislation; a bill proposed during last year’s budget session would have made hazing a felony in Wyoming.
But like the bill that died Thursday, that legislation failed, too.
“That legislation was tabled or ended because it was largely punitive and put forward new criminal statutes, which really wasn’t the intent of what the students were looking for,” Minority Floor Leader Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. After last session, he met with university students advocating for the legislation, as well as K-12 and college representatives, to rework the bill, which became SF 59.
“We wanted to try to achieve the objectives they were seeking,” Rothfuss said. “Those objectives were related to communication, a uniform policy statewide so that hazing is hazing is hazing, regardless of where you are, and the creation and recognition of definition that is appropriate – that works, but is not necessarily restrictive. … It really is just trying to use what exists and come up with some standardized definitions between K-12 and higher education.”
According to the bill, hazing was defined as “an intentional act or situation that is committed for the purpose of membership or affiliation with a group, team or other person and that causes embarrassment, harassment or ridicule or risks emotional or physical harm to a student or employee. Hazing can occur regardless of the person’s willingness or consent to participate in the act or situation.”
Committee chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, asked what would happen if initiation rituals for an on-campus organization met the bill’s definition of hazing: “What happens differently to that organization to make them stop doing it?”
Rothfuss said the “short answer is that nothing would be really different,” and acknowledged that colleges and universities in Wyoming already have their own policies regarding hazing.
“What (supporters of the bill) wanted was for people who are coming to the University of Wyoming to have already been exposed to a correct definition of hazing, so they get here and they already know what hazing is and what it isn’t and that they shouldn’t do it,” he said. “The real effect of this legislation is that K-12 component being uniform and making sure it is part of the existing bullying and intimidation process, and that it’s part of a cohesive K-16 education system.”
Although Scott and Rothfuss voted in favor of the bill, Sens. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne; Tim Salazar, R-Riverton; and Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, questioned the reach of the bill.
“What prevents the college and the university from doing this voluntarily?,” Biteman asked. “Do they need to do this, or are they already being proactive and can do this on their own without us passing a bill?”
Wyoming is one of five states without anti-hazing legislation, and Sandy Caldwell, executive director of the Wyoming Community College Commission, testified that the bill would “provide stronger education about what (hazing) really means throughout the educational pipeline so there’s consistency across the entities.”
Biteman, said he didn’t want to be perceived as “for hazing,” but he was “just not seeing the need for it,” before casting his no vote.
“If you don’t want to be subject to hazing, don’t join a fraternity. There’s a lot of personal responsibility at play here, and I think this is something the local school districts and community colleges and university can address on their own without us telling them to do it.”