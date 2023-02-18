...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Area students earn honors from colleges, universities
CHEYENNE — The following students from southeast Wyoming earned honors recently from colleges and universities across the country:
Jenna Crouse of Casper, a chemical engineering major at the University of Wyoming with minors in chemistry and biomedical engineering, was selected "Student Engineer of the Year" at the 103rd annual Wyoming Engineering and Surveying Society convention in Casper and received a $3,000 grant. Other nominees were Travis Wicks of Casper, an architectural engineering major, and Meghan Higgins of Cheyenne, a civil engineering major with minors in math and environment and natural resources.
Jocelyn Barr, a 10th-grade student at PODER Academy Secondary School, has been selected to represent Cheyenne as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University July 9-14.
Lexie Jenkins of Burns was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Curry College.
Aimmee Lee of Cheyenne graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology.
Angelina Stinson of Cheyenne participated in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Association state tournament on Feb. 11. Stinson, a Concordia senior, broke to finals in oratory — her first final-round appearance at NIFA — and won the Spirit of NIFA character award.
Junior music education major Morgan Delaplane and freshman pre-health major Kaitlin Heeg, both of Kimball, have been named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Sophomore mechanical engineering major Gracie Kniss of Cheyenne was also named to the Deans' List.
Latrell Grayson of Cheyenne, Fayth Price of Laramie and Elle Harms and Curtis Nickle of Wheatland were named to the President's Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College.
Monserrat Serrano Gonzalez of Albin; Shelby Long and Alexia Mahaffy of Burns; Austin Griess, Kaetlin Paice and Jacob Ruiz, all of Cheyenne; Carson Diedrich, Morgan McConnell and Andrew Stannard, all of Laramie; and Joseph Clamp, Roberta Cordingly and Madison Tretter, all of Wheatland, were named to the Dean's Honor Roll at Eastern Wyoming College.