CHEYENNE – The following students from southeast Wyoming earned honors recently from colleges and universities across the country:
Amy Macdonald, from Cheyenne, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Honors List for the 2022 fall quarter. Macdonald is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.2 or higher are on the Honors List.
Kaylee Rose Alles of Cheyenne was among 1,288 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alles earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.
Two students from Wheatland earned degrees recently from Chadron State College. Macie Murphy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude, and Mickenzi Loyd earned a Master of Arts in Education.
Megan Lofink of Cheyenne was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall 2022 Dean's List. Lofink is majoring in Art Education. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Trenton J. Rodriguez of Cheyenne was recently named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. The Dean's List honoree is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade-point average of 3.5.
Katlin Martin of Cheyenne graduated in December from Graceland University with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. Graceland University is sponsored by Community of Christ and is located in Lamoni, Iowa.