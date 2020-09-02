PINE BLUFFS – Ashley Clyncke of Pine Bluffs was recently named 2021 Colorado Miss Agriculture USA.
Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting agriculture, featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all diverse aspects of agriculture. Ashley will compete at the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition in Ohio next June.
Clyncke, 22, is the granddaughter of Ed and Sandy Spainhower, daughter of Nicole Spainhower and Jeff Clyncke. She is a fifth-generation farmer and rancher. She has graduated from Weskan High School and Eastern Wyoming College with an associate degree in nursing.
Her agricultural interests include horses and starting her own cattle herd. She was in 4-H for many years, where she participated in all aspects of 4-H and ran her own rabbit breeding business during this time. It was a big accomplishment for her seeing other 4-H’ers in Colorado, Kansas and the surrounding areas showing rabbits she bred. Now she now works for Tim Anderson Farms, where they grow certified wheat seed, barley, oats, hay millet, corn, Hemp and grass Alfalfa hay.