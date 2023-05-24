CHEYENNE — East High School senior Camila Rivera has always wanted to leave the world a better place than she found it.
One of the ways she hopes to do this in her lifetime is by changing the negative perception surrounding immigrants and developing a network of law firms around the globe to support people planning to immigrate to the United States or other developed nations.
While her motivation stems from her desire for positive change and to spread kindness, it also comes from personal experience. Rivera was born in Miami, Florida, to a Uruguayan mother and Mexican father, and she said they were both undocumented for a very long time. She grew up in a state of constant fear, and she said she saw the way they were poorly treated or made to feel “subhuman.”
She said it didn’t seem right that they were viewed as “less than” for wanting the American dream.
“Despite your legal status, I think everyone has a right to seek that better life,” Rivera told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Eventually, her mother decided to move back to Uruguay after her parents divorced when she was in first grade, and she went back with her.
But after living there for a few years, she said she realized her opportunities would be very limited, and she had plans to become an immigration lawyer already.
She came back to Miami and was welcomed with open arms by her aunt and uncle, and they made the trek out West to Cheyenne when she was in middle school. It’s where she has put down roots and found a heartfelt support system made up of family, friends, coaches and teachers.
She said it has been a privilege to be a part of her community, and she doesn’t believe she would be where she is right now without them.
Rivera will graduate as vice president of the National Honor Society with a 4.236 weighted grade point average. She has been debate captain of the East High speech and debate team for all four years, earned the Highest Degree of Distinction Award and National Academic All American for debate, was co-captain of the mock trial team for three years, as well as participated in both DECA and the graduation team.
Along with bringing passion and skill to her extracurricular activities, she is a translator at her church, takes part in volunteer programs and assists her family with all aspects of life as the sole English-speaking member of her household.
The outstanding student also received six scholarships to attend Brigham Young University in the fall, where she plans to double-major in International Relations and Political Science, along with a minor in Translation and Localization. The next step will be to attend law school at the University of Chicago to earn her Juris Doctorate specializing in Immigration and Family Law and to pursue a life as an immigration lawyer and politician.
“I know that real change cannot happen in the immigration system unless our immigration policies change, thus, I want to pursue a career in politics, if given the chance,” she said regarding her goals. “I truly believe in amplifying voices that have historically been silent and fighting for change, especially in a world where any change is possible, it’s simply not enacted.”
But what makes Rivera one of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County for 2023 isn’t just her accolades or aspirations. It’s her relationships with those who know her best.
“Her indestructibly upbeat attitude is absolutely infectious and hasn’t dimmed one bit over the years,” wrote Marcus Viney, East High English teacher and speech and debate head coach. “She walks into the classroom every single day with a big, wide smile, and she’s always ready to jump in, work hard or help someone in need.”
He said she was one of his favorite human beings of all time, and he would trust her with his life.
“That’s no joke!” he added. “If you ever worry about the future of our country or humanity itself, fear not, because Camila Rivera is on the move! The world needs more Camilas, now more than ever before, so it’s truly a wonderful experience to watch her get honored in this way.”
Countless other tenderhearted words were used to describe Rivera by her coaches, teachers and East High college and career counselor Aimee Steil.
Steil nominated the East High senior, because she had the chance to get to know her better while Rivera was an assistant for her in her office. She said she grew to see her tremendous personality, strength, global-mindedness and big heart in all the time they shared.
Steil said Rivera’s accomplishments speak for themselves, and it was having real conversations that stuck out to her. She laughed, reminiscing about her favorite moments when they would visit about life, catch up on reality television or discuss Rivera’s favorite performer, Pitbull.
She has no doubt that Rivera will achieve success and that she will leave her imprint on the world. Steil wrote in her nomination that rarely does she see such a mixture of authenticity and dedication, and she should be recognized for it whenever possible to nurture not only her future, but the future of all those she will help.
“When I think of future leaders, especially future Wyoming leaders, I think of Camila,” said East High marketing teacher and DECA advisor Zane Allee. “She isn’t afraid to challenge herself or those around her. She holds herself and those around her to a higher standard, both inside and outside of the classroom. She pushes herself every day to become a better student, a better competitor and a better person.”