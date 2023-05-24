Camila Rivera: Female Outstanding Graduate of Laramie County 2023

Cheyenne East senior Camila Rivera will attend Brigham Young University in the fall, and has plans to become an immigration lawyer in the future.

CHEYENNE — East High School senior Camila Rivera has always wanted to leave the world a better place than she found it.

One of the ways she hopes to do this in her lifetime is by changing the negative perception surrounding immigrants and developing a network of law firms around the globe to support people planning to immigrate to the United States or other developed nations.

