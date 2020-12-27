CHEYENNE – Baggs Elementary School received the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets and curriculum, ensuring every kindergartner will have the opportunity to learn to ride a bike.
The program will help more than 300 kindergarten students learn to ride during the next five years.
The Strider Bikes will be delivered to the school, along with everything the school needs to get their students pedaling. The program includes a proven, integrative curriculum; staff training and certification; child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes and helmets.
The Strider Education Foundation, the program provider, also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years. Currently, 248 schools in 37 states are utilizing the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.
Learning to ride a bike is not only a lifetime skill but a rite of passage; every child can benefit from the confidence and mobility of two wheels. Baggs Elementary is the first school in Laramie County School District 1, and the ninth school in the state, with the program.
“One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” All Kids Bike board member Ryan McFarland said in a news release. “It’s a skill that is going to serve them right now, as well as into adulthood.”