Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow speaks about the reopening of schools during a coronavirus update Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, inside the Capitol in Cheyenne. Balow was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming Community Development Authority Executive Director Scott Hoversland and Gov. Mark Gordon. Gordon spoke about allowing outdoor events with as many as 1,000 people, and Balow spoke about the upcoming school year. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle