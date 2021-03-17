CHEYENNE – This week’s historic blizzard didn’t stop State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow from talking about the state of civics education in Wyoming.
“In Wyoming, as well as every state, there are winners and losers when it comes to civics education, and this is because civics education and social studies have been marginalized over the last 25 years,“ Balow said Tuesday morning during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Ronald Reagan Institute, which kicked off its State of Civics series this month.
Balow said the heavy emphasis the federal No Child Left Behind Act, which was passed in 2002, places on reading and math has resulted in a de-emphasis on civic instruction.
In Wyoming, students are required to take at least three years of social studies courses, which can include history, government and economics, to graduate high school. Balow said policymakers in Wyoming have also made several failed attempts to require the components of the U.S. citizenship test in the state standards.
“Schools made choices, right or wrong, to reduce social studies instructional time,” she said. “When students learn more about civics in their classrooms and communities, they’re more likely to vote, they’re more likely to discuss politics in school and at home, they’re more likely to volunteer in their communities, and they’re more likely to voice their opinions.”
Balow said that despite a reluctance to expand social studies standards, the state is still focused on training its teachers to use objective, ethical and well-sourced material to engage students with their history and government.
“At this point, high-quality professional development exists, but it is not done with a lot of fidelity across the state or subject areas,” she said, touting a new civics education learning center at the state Capitol and a judicial learning center at the Wyoming Supreme Court Building. “Our goal is to have every student in Wyoming visit our state Capitol, and not only visit the building, but interact both through our learning centers and opportunities, as well as with our Supreme Court members and legislators.”
Dane Weaver, a social studies teacher at Ten Sleep K-12 School who was named Wyoming’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, said that in the age of mass information, teaching students how to consider political and social issues with discernment is critical.
“Kids need to know how to discuss issues respectfully. They need to know how to be productive in their conversations,” Weaver said, noting that he understands current events can be divisive to the point of scaring many teachers from discussing them at all. “If we do not teach how to have respectful public debate, Twitter will. We can’t let it get that far.
“The core of our civic life is knowing how to talk to our fellow citizens and find solutions to our problems, even though we disagree,” Weaver said. “That needs to be modeled in the classroom.”
Shawn Healy, senior director for state policy and advocacy at iCivics, has led efforts to infuse more civics education in K-12 curricula in Illinois, and said there are nearly 100 bills moving through state legislatures this year designed to bolster social studies education. Wyoming is not one of them, however.
“We’re dealing with deep political polarization and distrust in our democracy and institutions,” said Healy. Civic ignorance, he added, “is a threat to our democracy.”