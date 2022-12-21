CASPER – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced that he has nominated Cheyenne students Micah Oman, Elizabeth Prescott, Jaspur Nusbaum and Cooper Smith for appointments to U.S. service academies.

Micah is nominated for the U.S. Air Force, Military and Naval Academies. Elizabeth is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy. Jaspur is nominated for the U.S. Military and Naval Academies. Cooper is nominated or the U.S. Military and Naval Academies.

