...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Barrasso nominates Cheyenne students to U.S. service academies
CASPER – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced that he has nominated Cheyenne students Micah Oman, Elizabeth Prescott, Jaspur Nusbaum and Cooper Smith for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Micah is nominated for the U.S. Air Force, Military and Naval Academies. Elizabeth is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy. Jaspur is nominated for the U.S. Military and Naval Academies. Cooper is nominated or the U.S. Military and Naval Academies.
“It is an honor to nominate Micah, Elizabeth, Jaspur, and Cooper to the U.S. service academies to represent the Cowboy State. They have all proven they have the academic and leadership skills needed to succeed,” Barrasso said in a news release. “If offered an appointment, I am confident they will make Wyoming very proud.”
Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young people interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.