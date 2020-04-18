CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., invites Wyoming high school social studies, civics and government teachers and students to join him in a virtual conversation with Wyoming from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 23, via the Zoom online platform.
This is an opportunity for students to hear about issues of importance to Wyoming, and to ask questions about various topics they may be discussing or learning about in class. The call will feature brief remarks from Barrasso and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow before transitioning to questions from students around the state.
Government teachers who would like their classes to participate on the call can email Thom Gabrukiewicz at thom.gabrukiewicz@wyo.gov to receive the Zoom information.
Registration is required to participate.
Teachers may forward the Zoom information to their students, who would register using their district-supplied emails. Teachers should also coordinate with students to encourage active participation, including preparing questions in advance. Teachers may find it useful to review the basics about the U.S. Congress with students.