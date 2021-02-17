CHEYENNE – A 17-year employee of Laramie County School District 1 answered several questions at a virtual public forum Tuesday night about how he would lead Wyoming’s largest school district.
Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent of support operations for the district, is one of four candidates interviewing with the LCSD1 Board of Trustees to replace Boyd Brown as superintendent at the end of the school year. Bartlett spent Tuesday talking with students and educators across the district ahead of the forum Tuesday night.
Like they have for the previous two candidates, questions touched on ensuring equitable education, learning loss and budget cuts, among other issues.
Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer and Scott Archer, chair of the district’s Parent Advisory Committee, moderated the forum and read questions submitted by the public.
The district has already interviewed two candidates – Ted Knight, assistant superintendent of Douglas County School District in Colorado, and Steve Newton, assistant superintendent of instruction for LCSD1 – and will interview the final candidate, Margaret Crespo, area superintendent for Southwest Boulder Valley School District, on Thursday. The LCSD1 Board of Trustees, which will make the final decision on who will lead the district, is also privately interviewing each of the candidates.
Below is a sampling of the questions asked at the forum and Bartlett’s responses:
Why this job, and why at this time in your career?
Bartlett, who was a school principal before moving up to administration, said he’s ready to give back to the community and help the district meet what he calls the “gold standard” of education.
“Cheyenne has given me a lot,” said Bartlett, who reflected on the school district both of his sons grew up attending. “I see this as an opportunity, in the spirit of steward-leadership, to help this district get through some things that might be very trying in the next couple of years.”
If you were to become superintendent, what do you envision your first 90 days will look like?
“The superintendent has got to be visible,” Bartlett said, stressing the importance of talking to students, staff and other community stakeholders. “Dialogue is really key.”
Bartlett said his current role as the district’s building supervisor requires a lot of face-to-face time with people working in said buildings. If selected for the position, he said he would do his best to continue that hands-on approach and make time to “get out there and look, listen and learn.”
Out of that dialogue, Bartlett said he hopes to obtain a better understanding of how the pandemic has affected students.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is address the learning loss we’ve encountered with COVID-19. I’m really not sure if we know what that looks like,” he said, noting that the district does have access to one-time federal relief money that could help to some degree. Once some of the questions about learning loss are addressed, Bartlett said, the district can move forward with updating its long-term strategic plan, which officially expired in 2019.
“The first 90 days is developing a plan for the next 12 months. Over the course of the next 12 months is when that strategic planning process happens. That strategic planning process is going to deliver a five-year plan for the district,” Bartlett said. “But I think we need to start short-term.”
What experience do you have working in a district that has as much diversity as LCSD1, and how will you ensure equity at every level?
According to a district report, during the 2019-20 school year, 70% of students identified as white, 20.3% as Hispanic, 2.4% as Black and 5.3% as mixed race.
Bartlett said that, for him, those figures mean “we’re going to celebrate the differences of our students and families,” emphasizing that fostering a culture of inclusivity starts at the highest levels of leadership.
Tuesday night’s forum comes several months after the school board voted to change the district boundaries for three of its seats amid calls for stronger representation of the district’s South triad, which is historically less white and lower income than the other East and Central triads.
“I believe equity focuses on an end goal,” Bartlett said. “I don’t believe we can treat every school or triad equal, because they’re all in a different place. But what I believe is that we need to make sure we’re providing the resources for each school and each child to help them meet that equal focus – the end goal of graduating and being a successful member of our community.”
As superintendent, what kind of platform will you carry as you’re tugged in two directions: one, of spending too much on K-12, or two, we need to continue our commitment because education will be the way we save Wyoming’s future?
Wyoming has a constitutional mandate from the state Supreme Court to fully fund a slate of educational offerings called the basket of goods. Up until this point, the state has relied heavily on mineral royalties to fund its K-12 education system, which is one of the highest-funded in the country.
As the coal industry flounders, and oil and gas bounce up and down the volatile energy market, the Wyoming Legislature is grappling with the question on how much it can cut from K-12 spending and still offer a quality education.
If revenue deficits are filled in with cuts alone, that could mean eliminating as many as 350 jobs in LCSD1 and cutting some $18 million to next year’s budget.
Roughly 85% of the district’s budget is related to personnel costs.
“No matter what you say, think or feel, (those cuts) are going to impact kids in one way, shape or form,” said Bartlett, who stressed the importance of being able to recruit and retain quality teachers. He also suggested finding efficiencies through increasing classroom sizes and reevaluating the extent of the district’s academic and extra-curricular offerings.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say we need to make wholesale cuts, but I do think we’ll have to have an evolution of the system,” Bartlett. “We can’t go too deep and impact the end result, which is our kids.”