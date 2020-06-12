CHEYENNE – The blue skies and fresh air surrounding Central High School’s graduation ceremony were a welcome sight to Hunter Bjorkquist.
He graduated Friday afternoon alongside Central’s 230 other seniors during a social-distancing ceremony at Frontier Park Arena. Like all of his peers this year, he wasn’t sure if he’d see an in-person graduation ceremony at all.
But unlike most, Bjorkquist’s concerns started long before the pandemic shut down schools, canceled many cherished end-of-year traditions and threatened traditional commencement ceremonies.
In the middle of senior year, Bjorkquist, who was a member of the wrestling team throughout high school, started feeling strange. At first, he thought it was a sports injury, but a battery of medical tests showed something different.
Doctors diagnosed him with cancer shortly after his 16th birthday.
“I was scared at first,” said Bjorkquist, who worked with his teachers to stay current with his classwork while he underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.
But the physical toll the treatment took on his body prevented Bjorkquist, who describes himself as outgoing, from playing sports and engaging in social activities.
“One of the biggest disappointments of the whole thing was that I had just gotten my driver’s license. Seeing people having fun without me made me feel like I wasn’t a part of the team,” he said. “Having cancer showed me the true sides to people – it showed me my true friends.”
His mother, Nicole Bjorkquist, said watching her son go through cancer treatment at such a young age further proved what she’s known all along – that he’s an eternal optimist determined to see the good in people.
“Hunter never once looked at his diagnosis as negative. He just always looked at it as something he was going to come out of and be better for,” said Nicole Bjorkquist, who recalled the many times Hunter went to school in a wheelchair because he was so exhausted from chemotherapy. “It gave me a better view of how positive he was all the time. He never had excuses, and didn’t let it hold him up.”
That attitude was not lost on the students, teachers and administrators at Central, who Hunter credits with a heartfelt show of support.
“He epitomizes resiliency and the power of a positive mindset,” Central Principal Fred George said. “He always has a smile on his face.”
Hunter is in remission now, and things steadily started getting back to normal this school year. He goes backpacking, works on construction projects and even competed on the wrestling team this year. He also started hatching a plan for post-grad life: He wants to attend Laramie County Community College before transferring to the University of Wyoming to major in criminal justice and fulfill his longtime career goal of becoming a U.S. Marshall.
That plan is still in motion, but COVID-19 certainly paused Hunter’s adjustment to so-called normal high school life after beating cancer. But what might have rattled other seniors, Hunter accepted without hesitation.
Battling cancer changes a person’s perspective on things, Hunter said the day before he accepted his hard-fought high school diploma.
“It’s just how life goes,” he said. “I’ve learned to expect the unexpected.”