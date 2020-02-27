CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has felt the sting of the special education funding cap the Wyoming Legislature approved two years ago.
“It makes it difficult to take care of (special education) needs in the appropriate manner,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown told the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday morning.
He was testifying in favor of House Bill 46, which would lift the cap. The committee passed the bill Wednesday, along with an amendment asking for $6.2 million to cover the cost of lifting the cap early.
Historically, the state has reimbursed districts for 100% of the costs to provide special education services, which includes speech therapy, occupational therapy and counseling. But, in 2018, the Legislature imposed a spending cap that kept the state’s reimbursements tied to the amount districts spent in previous years.
Brown, who runs Wyoming’s largest school district, estimated that the policy has turned his district – of which 13%-14% of the 14,200 students require an Individualized Education Program (IEP) – “upside down” by about $1.1-$1.5 million this school year.
That deficit comes from the cap not keeping up with inflation, as well as the district’s unpredictable year-to-year needs.
“We have increased our staff to try to deal with some of our more severe or profound special education students,” Brown said, noting that the spectrum of students receiving special education instruction ranges from those with mild learning disabilities to those who need help eating.
LCSD1 also has offered to pilot a program outlined in House Bill 119, which, if passed, would tap federal Medicaid money to pay for 50% of special education costs. But Brown said that “without being able to lift the special education cap and being able to hire more personnel to take care of that,” the district won’t be able to pilot it.
“When we put the cap on, I was worried that a cap was so inelegant it would lead to potential lawsuits,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie. “I think it’s essential that we get this cap off so we don’t hurt the special education students of Wyoming.”
Brian Farmer, a lobbyist for the Wyoming School Boards Association, said that increases in special education costs in Wyoming aren’t coming from an increased number of special-needs-identified students, but rather reflect the “national problem of the high cost of health care.”
Farmer urged the committee – and the full Senate – to pass the bill, but said that “if for some reason (they don’t) feel it is necessary to lift the cap on special education,” they should consider raising a $2 million appropriation written into the language. The money is carved out from the school foundation formula and pays for out-of-district students.
“You know $2 million is not enough,” Farmer said.
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said that while special education “is a line-item in the budget that continues to skyrocket,” he thinks lifting the cap is “necessary.”
Removing the cap early, however, will expose the current funding shortfalls and increase district expenditures. That’s why the Legislative Service Office decided to amend the bill by asking for $6.2 million right before presenting it to the Senate committee Wednesday. If the bill passes, $3 million would be spent during fiscal year 2021 and $3.2 during fiscal year 2022.
The committee unanimously passed both the amendment and the bill as a whole, which will have to clear the Senate Appropriations Committee before the full chamber can vote on it and potentially send it to the governor’s desk.
“I’m sure they’ll be thrilled to death with this bill,” Senate Education Committee Chairman Sen. Hank Coe, R-Cody, quipped. After approving the $6.2 million appropriations amendment to the already controversial HB 46, Coe said he “can’t wait to see how this goes over.”