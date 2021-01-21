CHEYENNE – Paula Medina is a junior at Cody High School, and she’s already had three friends attempt suicide.
“They talked me about it during the act and the time leading up to it. It’s a nerve-racking process to know that if you say the wrong thing you will never see your friends again,“ Medina, who is student body president of her high school, testified during a virtual House Education Committee Wednesday afternoon.
“I feel like I didn’t have the necessary tools to truly help them and stop them from harming themselves. I’m sure that if I would have had the training, I would have dealt with the situation better.”
The bill Medina and several other students, mental health advocates and school employees from across Wyoming spoke out in favor of passing Wednesday is House Bill 62, which expands the Jason Flatt Act. Right now, teachers in the state are required to complete two hours of suicide education and prevention training each year. The bill, which passed through the committee with a 6-3 vote, would require students to also partake in suicide prevention education.
For years, Wyoming’s suicide rates have consistently been among the highest of any state, and in 2018, it had the highest age-adjusted rate of suicide rate in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’m the mother of two girls, and both of them have had conversations about suicide with friends who were struggling,” Donna Birkholz, a member of the board of Wyoming’s chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told the committee in support of the bill. “The way they knew how to handle those conversations was from my own knowledge base. I had given them the tools to be able to reach out and resolve those conversations positively. It may not have gone that way if they hadn’t had me as a mom.”
Birkholz recalled that when she was younger a friend died by suicide in part because no one in the community, including herself, was equipped to intervene.
“Kids talk about these things with each other,” she said. “The bottom line is that interventions are what will make the difference in reducing the suicide rate in Wyoming. If we give these tools to kids through their school work, those are life skills they can apply going forward.”
Nearly every member of the committee empathized with the intent of the bill and the need for suicide prevention education – some of them sharing the losses they’ve experienced due to suicide – but many questioned if the bill, as written, would overburden the state’s education system.
“I feel like we are placing too much of society’s burden on these teachers. These teachers did not go to college to teach suicide-prevention and financial literacy,” said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, who ultimately voted no on the bill.
“I feel like placing these societal issues on their shoulders and telling them it’s their job to fix is concerning to me. It’s not so much about them teaching, but we’re taking away classroom time from them teaching.”
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said she disagreed with the notion that teachers shouldn’t be involved in the state’s suicide prevention efforts.
“I can’t think of a better thing for us to obligate being taught in school than how to respond (to suicide). I could give you a half a dozen elements to take off of teachers’ plates, rather than this one here,” Connolly said. “When there’s a suicide in a school, all learning stops. Everyone in that building needs to be taking care of each other and the most vulnerable among them. The thought that it’s not efficient, I think, is just wrong.”
Another concern that arose about the bill is how mandating suicide prevention could result in a change to state standards.
“What I want to understand is by placing this requirement within the (basket of goods) what is that going to require as far as standards and subsequent curriculum,” Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said. “I want to know if this will require standards to be promulgated, because that seems like a bridge too far.”
The basket of goods is a grouping of skills and content areas that Wyoming students are required to have access to. If passed, HB 62 would put suicide prevention in the health and safety category.
Kari Eakins, chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, said if the bill passed into law, suicide prevention would be added to the basket of goods, and new standards would be created, which school districts would have three school years to implement.
“Can we disconnect that piece? Can we require it to be taught, but not go through the hoops of the standards?” Sommers said. “What are our options if we wanted to do something, but not go this far?”
“When there are requirements that are outside of the basket, most review committees do try to work those into the standards, just so it’s more straightforward,” Eakins responded. “The current review committee has had some discussion about whether it would be appropriate to add suicide prevention to the health standards. Even though they’re looking at adding that in, they are wanting to do that with minimal changes to the standards.”
Sommers later offered an amendment, which passed, to the bill that changed the word “instruction” to “programs,” in an attempt to soften the language regarding requirement of standards. “I think there’s some good community programming going on right now, and I think this would provide them the opportunity to bring it into the school and help teachers use it.”
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, who voted to pass the bill in its amended form, said that although the language is not as refined as it could be, he’s confident “schools will adapt.”
“We’re going to have to decide what’s the best way to get kids to talk,” Harshman said to the committee. “I don’t know if this bill’s the right way – I think it could use a few amendments – but I know all of us are on the same page. We just need to find the right way – the Wyoming way – to do this.”
Although the bill is still alive after Wednesday’s hearing, it remains unclear whether the bill will be heard during the eight-day virtual session set to begin next week or during the in-person part of the session tentatively scheduled to start March 1.