CHEYENNE – The Blue Foundation has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients. Each year, the Foundation award six $2,000 scholarships in memory of Myrtle Knight.
The recipients of the 2020 Blue Foundation scholarship include: Jamie Luna (California Polytechnic State University), Aspen Amador (University of New Mexico), Nolan Reid Gerdes (University of Wyoming), McKenzie Boltz (University of Wyoming), Braxton Olson (Southern Utah University) and Caleb Jenkins (University of Northern Colorado). Each student was presented their $2,000 scholarship at the Blue Federal Credit Union branches closest to them.
In September 1990, Warren Federal Credit Union established the Myrtle Knight Scholarship Fund in memory of Myrtle Knight. Myrtle Knight was very active and supportive of the credit union movement, not just at Warren FCU, but at regional and national levels. Since 1990, each year there has been two recipients receiving $300 each. In 2000, the scholarship was increased to $500 each, and then increased again $1,000 for each recipient shortly thereafter. In 2016, officials increased the scholarship to six $2,000 scholarships.
To select the recipients of the scholarships, the Foundation gathers a diverse committee of Blue Federal Credit Union employees and Blue Federal Credit Union members in the community.
The scholarships are intended to be used for tuition, books, housing and other related college expenses.