CHEYENNE – Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation are offering a total of $12,500 in higher education scholarships this year to members of the credit union.
Six scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are members of Blue Federal Credit Union.
The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500 will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.
Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a share savings account in their own name, graduate in the spring of 2021, attend college in the fall of 2021, graduate from a U.S. accredited school or home school, and must completely fill out and return the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by April 1.
The Blue Scholarship application and full details can be found at www.bluefcu.com/scholarship.