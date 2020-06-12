CHEYENNE – Triumph High School’s Class of 2020 came together for one last time Friday morning for a graduation ceremony at Frontier Park Arena.
It was the first time many of the alternative school's 45 graduates had seen each other in person since Laramie County School District 1 shut all of its school buildings in March as part of a nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Over the past three months, there was some question about whether an in-person graduation ceremony could happen at all, but Cheyenne Frontier Days leadership offered to let each high school use its gargantuan arena to accommodate a socially distanced ceremony.
Clad in caps, gowns and gray face masks with the school’s Spartan mascot printed on them, the graduates filed into the arena, with their friends and family members looking on from their socially distant clusters. More than 100 people also tuned in to watch the ceremony via a livestream, hosted on the district’s YouTube channel.
“Today, I’m feeling both terrified and excited, and I’m sure many of my peers are feeling the same way,” Zoey Martinez, Triumph’s outgoing class president, said from the podium as the Wyoming wind almost blew away her notes.
“I’m proud to be part of such a remarkable class – and man, have we been through it,” she said. “Triumph isn’t the easiest place to adapt to. It’s not your typical high school environment, but it’s what helped me become who I am. It’s what made me believe I could be the first in my family to graduate high school.”
Triumph Principal Troy Lake, who emceed the ceremony, said this class exhibited “patience and perseverance,” and he is confident that his students will “use the skills they learned at Triumph” to achieve great success.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairwoman Margeurite Herman was also in attendance, and delivered this message to the graduates:
“It’s not the ceremony you all have been planning and waiting for for years,” Herman said. “You’ve already been through so much, having to handle so many challenges and disappointments already. I won’t tell you to be resilient – you already are. I won’t outline the challenges ahead – you know them well.”
Herman laid out the national context of the graduation, which is happening amid a pandemic, the resulting economic crisis and a national reckoning over racism, and congratulated the class of 2020 for weathering the storm.
“In short, you have grit,” she said, shortly before a slideshow, which featured the pictures of the graduates as children and now as young adults, played over the monitor.
The rescheduled graduation ceremony caused a few faculty, students and other supporters to miss the in-person event. But that didn’t stop one teacher from sending off his students with a final word.
“Unlike the plagues of yesteryear, this pandemic has not inhibited our ability to connect and stay in contact with each other. Your graduating class deserves special recognition as pioneers,” Justin Earnshaw, an English and theater teacher at Triumph, said in a recorded speech that played on the venue’s large monitor.
“Your senior year – nontraditional as it was – now means so much more. This is an opportunity to pivot. To reflect on the world that was and to shape the world that will be.”
A recording of the entire ceremony can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9gCZWwmpPY.