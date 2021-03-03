CHEYENNE – Outgoing Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown did not get a job he applied for as superintendent of Scottsbluff Public Schools in Nebraska, according to the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.
According to the newspaper, the district selected former local principal Andrew Dick to lead its 3,400 students and more than 200 staff.
Brown, who was hired by LCSD1 in 2018, announced last fall that he would be stepping down from his role to address a cancer diagnosis. Brown previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that soon after he made that decision public, he received good news regarding his health. Brown said then that he didn't want "to be presumptuous," by reapplying for his job with LCSD1, but is ready to pursue other employment opportunities.
Brown was one of four finalists who interviewed for the job last month. During his on-campus interview for the position, moderators asked him about his refusal to denounce white supremacy in 2019, after racist and homophobic flyers were found at McCormick Junior High School.
"I think that I would not take a stance on it,” Brown said, according to the Star-Herald. “My job is to work with every single student. Personally, I have a stance on it, but professionally, I have to work with every single student.”
In light of the news out of Scottsbluff, Brown, who has more than 30 years of experience working in education, is still on the lookout for another job. Meanwhile, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees approved the appointment of his replacement, Margaret Crespo, southwest area superintendent for the Boulder Valley School District, on Monday. She'll take over for Brown July 1.