CHEYENNE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne on Friday announced the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District 2.

Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the club will offer high-quality, affordable after-school programming at both Burns and Pine Bluffs elementary schools. These locations, set to replace the previous Academy of Learning Extensions (A.L.E.X.) after-school program, will join existing sites in Laramie County School District 1, including the West Jefferson Clubhouse, the club at Laramie County Community College, and the Cole Elementary site serving students from Cole and Hebard elementary schools.

