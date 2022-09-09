...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne opens two new sites in LCSD2
CHEYENNE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne on Friday announced the opening of two new sites in Laramie County School District 2.
Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the club will offer high-quality, affordable after-school programming at both Burns and Pine Bluffs elementary schools. These locations, set to replace the previous Academy of Learning Extensions (A.L.E.X.) after-school program, will join existing sites in Laramie County School District 1, including the West Jefferson Clubhouse, the club at Laramie County Community College, and the Cole Elementary site serving students from Cole and Hebard elementary schools.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne’s mission has always been to inspire and enable youth in Laramie County, and we are excited to take this goal to the next level by opening brand new sites in Burns and Pine Bluffs,” Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne CEO Justin Pendleton said in a news release.
“These new additions fall in alignment with the club’s overarching vision of serving even more youth in need, both in our capital city and beyond. The club looks forward to partnering with LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni and local educators to foster student success and create a safe, productive and meaningful learning environment for all.”
Both sites will offer after-school programming Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. To accommodate the four-day school week and enhance critical out-of-school time, these sites will also offer a full-day program on Fridays, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Burns and Pine Bluffs Elementary sites are open to 5-year-old students who are currently enrolled in kindergarten through students in sixth grade. The yearly membership fee is $10, and includes daily meals, engaging programs such as art, STEM, and Healthy Habits, and access to the full-day Friday program. Potential members can begin the registration process by visiting bgcchey.org.