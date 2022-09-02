LARAMIE – Current and former college students in Wyoming report a collective sigh of relief in the wake of President Joe Biden’s move to relieve a portion of student debt.
While Wyoming politicians have nearly unilaterally condemned the decision as unfair and irresponsible, some University of Wyoming students and graduates said in interviews in the past week they see the announcement as a spark of hope after years of financial struggle. For some borrowers, loan forgiveness will offer a path to financial freedom. For others it isn’t nearly enough.
The plan will forgive up to $10,000 for student loan borrowers who make $125,000 or less annually. Those who received a Pell Grant – a piece of financial aid geared to help lower-income families – could receive up to $20,000 in forgiveness.
“This forgiveness is going to be huge for me,” said Sandy Kingsley of Sheridan, who has more than $9,000 in debt left to pay. “I’ve been struggling for years.”
Kingsley earned her degree in family studies and human services online from Kansas State University in her 50s while raising four kids on her own. Despite receiving a Pell Grant and a scholarship, she wasn’t able to make ends meet.
“I didn’t want to borrow money,” Kingsley said, explaining that she took summer classes and did all she could to finish her degree quickly. “I almost had to drop out that summer because of keeping a roof over our heads and food.”
Statistics
Many college students in Wyoming take out loans.
At UW, 43% of undergraduate first-time students take out loans averaging $23,592, according to data from the 2020-21 school year.
In 2021, about 57% of WyoTech’s revenue came from federal money, which includes loans and Pell Grants, said spokesperson Douglas Min.
Nationwide, nearly 32% of undergraduate students take out an average of $32,880 in loans to obtain a bachelor’s degree, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Since Biden announced his plan to forgive some of that debt, students have been calling the UW Scholarships and Financial Aid office in higher volumes than normal, said Anna Terfehr, the office’s director.
Students and graduates are seeking guidance on whether or not they are eligible for the forgiveness and what they need to do to receive it. The forgiveness only extends to borrowers who have had a loan disbursement on or before June 30, meaning not all current students will be eligible.
Terfehr noted the office also is learning about the forgiveness plan.
“We’re learning something that’s still not formally approved, and it is so student specific in the totality of their loan history and loan life,” Terfehr said.
Biden’s plan also will halve required monthly repayment rates and cover unpaid monthly interest rates so long as borrowers continue to make their payments.
Debt snowball
UW graduate Ryan Sedgeley said that while he has $34,000 in debt, some of his friends have seen their debt double or reach $100,000 because of high interest rates.
“In a lot of ways, $10,000 in relief is not nearly enough to help those people,” Sedgeley said, adding it “seems like kind of a joke.”
It took Sedgeley about 10 years to receive his undergraduate degree, in part because he had to drop out multiple times to work to make enough money to go back to school. He said a young person having so much money offered in the form of a loan can find it difficult to understand its implications.
“As someone from a lower-middle-class background, seeing those numbers rise every month was completely terrifying,” Sedgeley said about continuing to take out loans. “It was scary, but I felt like I didn’t really have an option.”
This element of fear influences people in college, and in deciding whether or not to pursue higher education.
After graduating from KSU, Kingsley worked with Upward Bound at UW, a program that encourages and prepares high school students to attend college. One of her tasks was to assess what barriers exist in getting first-generation students to attend college.
“One that came out over and over again is they’re scared to death of debt,” Kingsley said. “I know that that is keeping a lot of kids (in Wyoming) from going to college.”
Resources
At UW, the Scholarships and Financial Aid office works with students to help them determine which loans they should take out and for how much, Terfehr said.
The amount of resources a student needs when navigating college payment largely depends on his or her background and whether or not parents have attended college.
“There’s definitely some that come in and feel like they really know what they’re doing, and others who need extra guidance and help,” the official said.
At WyoTech, most students attend with financial help from their parents, Min said. He predicted that while eligible students were likely happy about the proposed $10,000 forgiveness, loans don’t have a large influence on whether or not they decide to attend the technical school.
Kingsley said that even with scholarships, students who don’t have familial support can struggle to pay for things like food and housing.
“There’s a lot of nontraditional students that out of necessity go back to school and there’s not a second income,” she said. “The only way to get through it is student loans.”
Abby Vander Graaff covers education for the Laramie Boomerang, a website and newspaper affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. For more, go to WyomingNews.com/users/profile/avandergraaff or WyomingNews.com/laramieboomerang.