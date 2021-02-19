CHEYENNE – Outgoing Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown is on the hunt for another job.
Brown, who announced last fall that he would be leaving his post at the end of this school year due to a cancer diagnosis, is one of four finalists for superintendent of Scottsbluff Public Schools in Nebraska, according to local media reports.
At the end of last November, Brown got some good news regarding his health, which he said prompted him to consider applying for a new job.
“They ruled out the cancer metastasizing to my pancreas and liver, so that was pretty good news,” Brown said.
“Things changed with my health a little bit, and this job (in Scottsbluff) opened up in a very nice school district, so I thought I’d throw my name in.”
Once he received a promising outlook on his physical health, Brown briefly considered re-applying for his position as leader of LCSD1, but decided against it because he “didn’t want to be presumptuous.”
Brown, who will have served the district for three years when he steps down June 30, said if he doesn’t get the job in Scottsbluff, which serves roughly 3,400 students, he’ll “probably find some other job, and it doesn’t have to be in education.”
Regardless of where Brown goes next, the school board in Cheyenne is still in the process of selecting its next superintendent. As of Thursday night, it had interviewed each of the four finalists – which includes two internal candidates – and will make an announcement about its selection in the near future.