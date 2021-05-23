BURNS – Cage Hammond's walk across the stage to receive his diploma from Burns Junior/Senior High School Sunday afternoon marked the end of a challenging adolescent experience.
“The ceremony is really more for other people – my parents, teachers and everybody who’s been there for me in my life,” Cage said. “I already did the work to get here, and I’m proud of that.”
Cage had to grow up fast.
When he was younger, parental drug abuse led Cage to be adopted by his grandparents and move to Burns. He’s had a job since he was 15, and uses the money he earns to help care for his ailing grandparents, whom he calls “mom and dad.”
Working almost full-time as a high schooler has made attendance a challenge, though Cage has made his time in school count.
“It’s hard when you’re working late nights and have to wake up early in the morning for school,” he said. “But I’ve made it through. I’ve always gotten the work done and kept my grades up.”
Cage said having the support of his grandparents, teachers and the small, family-like environment Burns provides helped him juggle all of his responsibilities to cross the finish line.
“It’s a school about friendships between students and teachers. They know stuff about you, you know stuff about them,” Cage said. “If it wasn’t for the teachers teaching me, helping me and really taking the time to understand my issues, I don’t think I would have graduated.”
Jeremy Evans was one of Cage’s teachers at Burns. When they first met six years ago, Evans said Cage was a typical “squirrelly junior high student” who’s since grown into a fine young man.
“He’s probably the only student I’ve had in 17 years who puts in 30 to 40 hours a week at a job outside of school to not only support himself, but to try to help support his family,” Evans said. “Cage will drop anything at any time to help anybody.”
Evans, who described Cage as a hard worker with a good sense of humor, said he admires Cage’s loyalty to his friends and family.
“I’ve really encouraged and supported Cage to go to college – he is absolutely capable,” he said. “He has a drive to be better every day and to continue to improve his situation.”
Cage looks back on the challenging experiences of his youth with a mature perspective.
“If it wasn’t for the hard life I’ve had, I wouldn’t be the man I am today,” he said. “Having bad experiences makes it easier to connect with other people who've also had hard lives. And now I know what I want to work for.”
He’s not exactly sure what kind of career he wants to pursue yet, but said he has an interest in mechanics. "I've alway wanted to open up my own custom car shop."
What he does know is that he wants to expand beyond Wyoming, which is something he hasn't been able to do since moving to Pine Bluffs. "With my parents' health and all of our bills, it's been hard to get out."
Although Cage is still figuring out the details of his life post-graduation, he already has one big goal in mind: "I want to settle down somewhere, make some money and start up a good life. I want my own family so I can do better for my kids."